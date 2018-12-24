Ex Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland charged with six felony counts for allegedly trying to lure minor for sex

Actor Stoney Westmoreland, who starred on Disney Channel series "Andi Mack," has been charged with six felony counts after authorities said he tried to have sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Prosecutors say the 48-year-old actor was on the dating app Grindr when he found a profile operated by a police detective in Salt Lake City, near the location of the show "Andi Mack."

A message left with Westmoreland's agent, Mitchell Stubbs, was not immediately returned.

Charging documents say Westmoreland was arrested Dec. 13 after he took a car to meet the boy so they could go back to his hotel room.

Charges filed Friday include attempted exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor.

Westmoreland has been dropped from his role as the grandfather of the teenage title character in the Disney show.

A Disney Channel spokesperson told Fox News at the time of Westmoreland's arrest: "Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week."

Westmoreland's other acting credits include "Scandal" and "Breaking Bad."

