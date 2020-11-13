Eva Mendes shares photo of herself 'being tortured' while receiving mono-thread treatment

Eva Mendes is showing off her latest beauty treatment.

The 46-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday to congratulate a friend on opening their own beauty treatment center.

In the post, the actress shared a somewhat graphic picture of herself laying down with seven needles with threads attached and stuck under her chin. The needles and threads were visible through her skin from her chin to the base of her neck.

In the caption, Mendes referred to the "incredible" beauty treatment center as a "spa-home away from home."

"This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty," she continued. "A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place!"

The star explained that in the picture, she's receiving a mono-thread treatment, which activates "collagen synthesis which produces a gradual skin thickening, skin tightening and rejuvenation effect," according to the spa's Instagram.

"Ayyyy Dios!" Mendes added in the caption. "I’ll update you with results if you care. So excited to support her as a skilled beauty technician opening her own Latina owned business!"

The "Hitch" star concluded her caption with "Pa’lante reina!" The exclamation roughly translates to "forward queen" via Google Translate.

Dr. Marina Vergara, the dermatologist behind the operation, spoke with People magazine about the mono-thread treatment, in which "fine absorbable polydioxanone" threads are "inserted into the skin in a mesh-like pattern to achieve maximum tightening effects."

Despite Mendes' comical caption, the treatment isn't very painful, the doctor explained.

"The procedure is minimally invasive and patients usually have mild discomfort," she explained. "I use numbing cream before placing them."

Generally, the treatment is used to retain youthful-looking skin and avoid sagging.

"It provides immediate results, but even better results are seen after three months as your body produces collagen," Vergara said. "These threads will start to dissolve within six to nine months, but due to the collagen and elastin stimulation the effect will last up to eighteen months."

While Mendes had threading work done on her jaw and neck, the procedure can benefit other areas as well.

"They can go in the cheeks, nasolabial folds, jawline, marionette lines, décolleté, arms, thighs, knees or abdomen," said the doctor. "Basically, anywhere collagen stimulation is intended."