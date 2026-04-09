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Sydney Sweeney

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney gets major James Bond endorsement from top Hollywood director

'Housemaid' director Paul Feig backed Sydney Sweeney as the next James Bond

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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Sydney Sweeney’s rumored connection to the James Bond franchise is doing more than fueling fan chatter — it’s reinforcing her reputation as one of Hollywood’s most bankable rising stars.

A link to 007, even as a rumor, would "bring a notable level of prestige" to Sweeney's evolving brand after "The Housemaid" director Paul Feig backed the blonde bombshell for the iconic role.

"I’d rather Sydney be the next Bond," Feig said, according to The Sun. "There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great."

A link to the iconic James Bond franchise might elevate Sweeney's status from an "it girl" to a global brand, branding experts told Fox News Digital.

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Sydney Sweeney standing at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party arrivals in Beverly Hills

Sydney Sweeney was backed as the next James Bond by director Paul Feig. (Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

"Ms. Sweeney has already 'arrived' and has had a sustained level of relevancy for at least three years," Ryan McCormick, reputation management expert and managing partner at Goldman McCormick PR, explained. "On the contrary, I think that the Bond series would benefit more from Sweeney than vice versa. Her role would likely draw core fans as well as a curious public to see if she has the potential to display a versatility in acting that we haven't seen yet."

Sydney Sweeney poses at the "Euphoria" premiere

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As talk of a potential shakeup in the James Bond franchise hit the internet, one industry expert drew a sharp line between two of its most recognizable roles. A crisis and reputation management expert argued the "Bond Girl" role has historically limited careers, while being cast as James Bond himself could redefine a career entirely.

"There’s a huge distinction between being Bond and being a 'Bond Girl,'" Dave Quast, president of EDQ Strategies, told Fox News Digital. "The latter has historically boxed-in and typecast some actresses, but stepping into the role of Bond itself would be far more iconic and career-defining. If she were cast as Bond, it would elevate her profile significantly rather than limit it."

Sydney Sweeney wearing a black dress at a party venue.

Sydney Sweeney worked with Paul Feig in "The Housemaid." (Michael Buckner/Variety)

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While a rumored connection puts Sweeney in a different tier of conversation, Quast told Fox News Digital that the rumor doesn't automatically elevate the "Euphoria" star into a "fully realized global brand."

"That kind of shift doesn’t happen on speculation — it takes actually landing the role and delivering, and avoiding, going forward, the kind of polarizing domestic political controversies that can quickly become reputational liabilities," he explained.

Still, Quast said the real upside may lie less in the speculation itself and more in the signal it sends about Sweeney’s standing in the industry.

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Sydney Sweeney standing on red carpet at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles

A rumored connection to the James Bond franchise can elevate Sydney Sweeney's brand, a PR expert told Fox News Digital. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

"There’s very little downside to being publicly tied to a legendary franchise like Bond," he said. "It signals that she’s being considered at the highest level, and given some recent image challenges she's brought on herself, simply being part of that conversation helps reinforce her relevance and momentum."

Long before Bond rumors, Sweeney was already building a business empire — suggesting her rise isn’t dependent on any single role. Sweeney launched her lingerie brand, SYRN, in January 2026.

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Sydney Sweeney wearing a silk dress at Hotel Martinez in Cannes

Sydney Sweeney launched a lingerie campaign in January. (Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

The launch leaned heavily on Sweeney's personal brand and viral marketing fueled by the actress' Instagram persona. Prior to her foray into the celebrity lingerie market, Sweeney partnered with American Eagle for a jeans campaign.

"Sydney's lingerie line and successful American Eagle Outfitters campaign (which added an estimated $400 million in market value and helped the stock surge over 170%)," said McCormick, "are just two examples that show that she is more than just an 'it girl.'"

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Sydney Sweeney posing at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles

Sydney Sweeney gained fame for her roles in "The Handmaid's Tale," "Sharp Objects" and "Euphoria." (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

So, what happens next?

"If Miss Sweeney can land the Bond franchise and her particular film achieves commercial success and critical acclaim, it will take her career to a different level," McCormick explained.

"Ms. Sweeney's stock is rising because she's seen as a safe bet."

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