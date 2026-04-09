'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney gets major James Bond endorsement from top Hollywood director

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney’s rumored connection to the James Bond franchise is doing more than fueling fan chatter — it’s reinforcing her reputation as one of Hollywood’s most bankable rising stars.

A link to 007, even as a rumor, would "bring a notable level of prestige" to Sweeney's evolving brand after "The Housemaid" director Paul Feig backed the blonde bombshell for the iconic role.

"I’d rather Sydney be the next Bond," Feig said, according to The Sun. "There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great."

A link to the iconic James Bond franchise might elevate Sweeney's status from an "it girl" to a global brand, branding experts told Fox News Digital.

SYDNEY SWEENEY REFUSES TO BE HOLLYWOOD'S POLITICAL 'PAWN' AMID MAGA BARBIE LABELING

"Ms. Sweeney has already 'arrived' and has had a sustained level of relevancy for at least three years," Ryan McCormick, reputation management expert and managing partner at Goldman McCormick PR, explained. "On the contrary, I think that the Bond series would benefit more from Sweeney than vice versa. Her role would likely draw core fans as well as a curious public to see if she has the potential to display a versatility in acting that we haven't seen yet."

As talk of a potential shakeup in the James Bond franchise hit the internet, one industry expert drew a sharp line between two of its most recognizable roles. A crisis and reputation management expert argued the "Bond Girl" role has historically limited careers, while being cast as James Bond himself could redefine a career entirely.

"There’s a huge distinction between being Bond and being a 'Bond Girl,'" Dave Quast, president of EDQ Strategies, told Fox News Digital. "The latter has historically boxed-in and typecast some actresses, but stepping into the role of Bond itself would be far more iconic and career-defining. If she were cast as Bond, it would elevate her profile significantly rather than limit it."

SYDNEY SWEENEY CHANNELS VIXENS MARILYN MONROE, PAMELA ANDERSON AS AMERICAN EAGLE STOCK SOARS

While a rumored connection puts Sweeney in a different tier of conversation, Quast told Fox News Digital that the rumor doesn't automatically elevate the "Euphoria" star into a "fully realized global brand."

"That kind of shift doesn’t happen on speculation — it takes actually landing the role and delivering, and avoiding, going forward, the kind of polarizing domestic political controversies that can quickly become reputational liabilities," he explained.

Still, Quast said the real upside may lie less in the speculation itself and more in the signal it sends about Sweeney’s standing in the industry.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There’s very little downside to being publicly tied to a legendary franchise like Bond," he said. "It signals that she’s being considered at the highest level, and given some recent image challenges she's brought on herself, simply being part of that conversation helps reinforce her relevance and momentum."

Long before Bond rumors, Sweeney was already building a business empire — suggesting her rise isn’t dependent on any single role. Sweeney launched her lingerie brand, SYRN, in January 2026.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The launch leaned heavily on Sweeney's personal brand and viral marketing fueled by the actress' Instagram persona. Prior to her foray into the celebrity lingerie market, Sweeney partnered with American Eagle for a jeans campaign.

"Sydney's lingerie line and successful American Eagle Outfitters campaign (which added an estimated $400 million in market value and helped the stock surge over 170%)," said McCormick, "are just two examples that show that she is more than just an 'it girl.'"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

So, what happens next?

"If Miss Sweeney can land the Bond franchise and her particular film achieves commercial success and critical acclaim, it will take her career to a different level," McCormick explained.

"Ms. Sweeney's stock is rising because she's seen as a safe bet."