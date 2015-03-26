Erotic novel 'Fifty Shades of Gray' acquired by film producers

Universal Pictures and Focus Features have acquired the rights to E.L. James' bestselling erotic novel, "Fifty Shades of Gray."

In a joint announcement Monday, Universal and Focus called the word-of-mouth sensation a "special story."

First released by an Australian publisher, James' novel is an explicit tale about billionaire Christian Grey and college student Anastasia Steele. Vintage Books, a paperback imprint of Random House Inc, recently became the U.S. distributor of "Fifty Shades" and its two follow-ups, "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Fifty Shades Freed."

James is a London based writer.