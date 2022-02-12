Anthony Anderson reflects on ‘Black-ish’ legacy, show’s impact on society: ‘We’re in a zeitgeist’

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Anderson is reflecting on his career and time on "Black-ish" as the series bids farewell after eight seasons and 168 episodes.

The actor and comedian, 51, spoke with Fox News Digital about the overall impact "Black-ish" – which has 24 Emmy nominations and one win – has had on the world but stopped short of anointing the program as a culture favorite, explaining that the show’s legacy should be left for the masses to decide.

"I don't know, man about the impact because I'm in it, you know. I’m just living in the moment," the "To Tell the Truth" host explained Saturday at the Celebrity Sweat flag football game at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

"You should ask regular people the type of impact that it's had on them," he continued. "All I know is that we just tell the stories that affect us as a community and the stories that we wanted to tell and how it affected this family and how it pushed the culture forward and kind of created and took control of our own narrative about what it was and how it affected us."

With "Black-ish" currently airing its final season, Anderson believes the show has certainly played a part in defining a generation of growth and prosperity within Black communities.

"We're in the zeitgeist of the world," Anderson said of the current times. "But I think that question is better asked to somebody who is outside of the culture or is a fan of the series."

The "Law & Order" star also looked back at how his life as a performer has taken shape, explaining that he dreamed of becoming an actor since an adolescent.

"This is a dream of mine since the age of nine – I'm 51 now, so I've been working at this craft for the last 42 years and I'm going to continue to work," he said. "I’m working hard every day to show what I can do and it's just about getting opportunities, creating opportunities for yourself – but still being a student of the craft and of the game. And you know, that's all I can say – it's worked for me."