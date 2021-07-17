Elizabeth Hurley wows in teeny-tiny bikini while promoting swimwear line

Elizabeth Hurley is showcasing her latest design.

On Friday, the British model and actress shared several snapshots of herself modeling her "favourite bikini" which is now available in black.

"Finally!! My favourite bikini in black has arrived," she captioned the sizzling pics. "The slinky Ebony Bikini is waiting for you at ElizabethHurley.com @elizabethhurleybeach."

The photos feature Hurley, 56, posing in the two-piece which features gold chain detailing.

Hurley launched the London-based swimwear label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005.

Earlier in the week, Hurley uploaded a looped video of herself rocking a curve-hugging swimsuit for her 2.1 million followers.

The footage , which was taken from a previous vacation in the Maldives, shows Hurley rocking a navy sweetheart cut one-piece with aviator sunglasses. The star beams as she sways back and forth nearby the crystal-hue sea.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine of her son Damian. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."



When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."



Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report