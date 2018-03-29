'Duct Tape Bags' by Richela Fabian Morgan

From the publisher: Now it is with this easy-to-follow guide to making 40 handbags so fashionable, you won’t actually believe they’re made of duct-tape. Part art-piece, part usable accessory, Richela Fabian Morgan shows how each of these gorgeous handbags can be recreated one manageable section at a time.

Designs include:

· Clutches and wristlets

· Hobo and Shoulder Bags

· Satchels

· Messenger and Flap Bags

· Tote Bags

With detailed step-by-step instructions and primers on duct tape "fabric," different types of closures from magnet snaps to jeans buttons, and bag accessories like bows and luggage tags, Morgan catapults this trend from the streets into the stratosphere. A mix of pop art and urban style photos of each project and a cool vibe throughout will make you want to immediately roll up your sleeves and begin making duct tape bags.