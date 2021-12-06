Expand / Collapse search
Drake
Published

Drake withdraws Grammy nominations from final 2022 ballot

The 'Fair Trade' rapper's reasoning for the withdrawal is currently unclear

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES  — Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy.

The four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. They said Drake’s request was honored by the academy.

The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicity on the matter.

On Monday, the Grammys has already removed Drake's nominations from the nominee list on its website.

KANYE WEST, DRAKE TEAM UP FOR BENEFIT CONCERT TO FREE CHICAGO GANG LEADER LARRY HOOVER

    Drake and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot at the Grammys. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

  • Drake accepts the award for best rap song for "God's Plan" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
    Drake was nominated for two Grammys this year. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    The rapper has earned a total of four Grammys with a total of 47 nominations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Drake was nominated for best rap album "Certified Lover Boy" and "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug, which earned a nomination for best rap performance.

Drake has called out the Grammys in previous years. The rapper has shown his displeasure for not being nominated outside the rap category. He also took aim at the importance of the Grammy Awards during his acceptance speech after "God’s Plan" won best rap song in 2019.

"If there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this right here. I promised you, you already won," said Drake while holding his trophy. Before the rapper continued, his speech was cut off.

The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

