'Downton Abbey' movie sequel coming in December 2021

Focus Features announced Monday that "Downton Abbey" is getting another film.

The sequel will arrive in theaters on December 22 this year and feature the original principal cast of "Downton Abbey."

"Downton" creator Julian Fellowes has written the sequel's screenplay, and Simon Curtis ("My Week With Marilyn") is directing.

Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and 86-year-old Maggie Smith will all be back, along with some new faces, including Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

THE MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIES OF 2021

Production began last week on "Downton Abbey 2."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of ‘Downton Abbey,’" said producer Gareth Neame.

The 2019 film, coming three years after the series ending, made $194.3 million on a modest budget of less than $20 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The British historical drama series ran for six seasons from 2010 - 2015 on ITV in the United Kingdom and then PBS in the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.