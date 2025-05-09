Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton refuses to judge 'American Idol' or 'The Voice' for this reason

'9 to 5' singer shares personal reasons for avoiding popular competition shows despite repeated offers

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Dolly Parton details what she loves about country music Video

Dolly Parton details what she loves about country music

Dolly Parton says that no matter what happens, she’ll always be a country girl at heart.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While many celebrities may jump at the chance to sit in a "The Voice" spinning chair or hand out an "American Idol" golden ticket, fans will not find country music legend Dolly Parton doing either. 

The "9 to 5" crooner revealed why she has turned down offers to sit on the judging panel for the popular singing competition shows. 

"I've been asked to do that a lot of times," Parton told E! News. "It's too hard for me. That's why I don't accept it, because I know how sincere everybody is. Even if they're not that good, they believe they are. And I just can't hurt people."

DOLLY PARTON DOESN’T KNOW IF SHE’S ‘STILL CONSIDERED A COUNTRY ARTIST'

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton explained her reasoning for turning down judging roles on popular singing competitions "American Idol" and "The Voice." (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

While Parton, 79, has no interest in criticizing aspiring artists, she joined "American Idol" season 7 as a guest mentor in 2008. During this season, several top contestants chose to perform her songs, including winner David Cook. 

"It's too hard for me. That's why I don't accept it, because I know how sincere everybody is."

— Dolly Parton

Parton was additionally tapped in as a guest mentor on "The Voice" twice – in 2015 for season 9 and in 2016 for season 11. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton

Dolly Parton was additionally tapped in as a guest mentor on "The Voice" twice – in 2015 for season 9 and in 2016 for season 11. (Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Although being a music judge is not in the cards for Parton, the country star is gearing up to debut her autobiographical musical, "Dolly: An Original Musical," on Broadway in 2026. She has also recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of her theme park, Dollywood. 

"I'm just very proud of all of it, because I've seen it grow. It's like having a house full of kids. Every time something new goes in, it's like, 'Oh, we got a new baby, we got a new kid in the family,’" she told E! News.

DOLLY PARTON'S 'TO HELL WITH YOU' APPROACH FUELED DECADES OF SUCCESS

Dolly Parton playing a guitar at Dollywood

Dolly Parton recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of her theme park, Dollywood. (Ron Davis/Getty Images)

"But it's an amazing park and it's catered to families… we're proud of that. I think I'm as proud of that as anything, that people want to come back."

The "Jolene" singer’s comments come after the recent death of her longtime husband, Carl Dean

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died in Nashville, Tennessee, in March. He was 82. (Dolly Parton Instagram)

Parton announced Dean's death in a heartfelt statement that she shared on Instagram on March 3.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST 

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," Parton wrote. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

On March 7, Parton took to Instagram to reveal a new song that she had dedicated to Dean, titled "If You Hadn't Been There." 

Dolly Parton in a black jacket sings on stage and looks out

Dolly Parton released a new song dedicated to the passing of her husband in March. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

"I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old," she wrote along with a throwback photo of herself with her spouse.

"We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together," Parton continued in her caption. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending