Dolly Parton refuses to judge 'American Idol' or 'The Voice' for this reason

While many celebrities may jump at the chance to sit in a "The Voice" spinning chair or hand out an "American Idol" golden ticket, fans will not find country music legend Dolly Parton doing either.

The "9 to 5" crooner revealed why she has turned down offers to sit on the judging panel for the popular singing competition shows.

"I've been asked to do that a lot of times," Parton told E! News. "It's too hard for me. That's why I don't accept it, because I know how sincere everybody is. Even if they're not that good, they believe they are. And I just can't hurt people."

While Parton, 79, has no interest in criticizing aspiring artists, she joined "American Idol" season 7 as a guest mentor in 2008. During this season, several top contestants chose to perform her songs, including winner David Cook.

Parton was additionally tapped in as a guest mentor on "The Voice" twice – in 2015 for season 9 and in 2016 for season 11.

Although being a music judge is not in the cards for Parton, the country star is gearing up to debut her autobiographical musical, "Dolly: An Original Musical," on Broadway in 2026. She has also recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of her theme park, Dollywood.

"I'm just very proud of all of it, because I've seen it grow. It's like having a house full of kids. Every time something new goes in, it's like, 'Oh, we got a new baby, we got a new kid in the family,’" she told E! News.

"But it's an amazing park and it's catered to families… we're proud of that. I think I'm as proud of that as anything, that people want to come back."

The "Jolene" singer’s comments come after the recent death of her longtime husband, Carl Dean.

Parton announced Dean's death in a heartfelt statement that she shared on Instagram on March 3.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," Parton wrote. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

On March 7, Parton took to Instagram to reveal a new song that she had dedicated to Dean, titled "If You Hadn't Been There."

"I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old," she wrote along with a throwback photo of herself with her spouse.

"We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together," Parton continued in her caption. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."