Disgraced CBS boss Les Moonves loses severance as board finds 'grounds to terminate for cause'

Former CBS CEO Les Moonves will not receive any severance pay after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, the company's board announced Monday.

The CBS Board of Directors "determined that there are grounds to terminate for cause, including his willful and material misfeasance, violation of Company policies and breach of his employment contract, as well as his willful failure to cooperate fully with the Company’s investigation."

BOMBSHELL ELIZA DUSHKU, LES MOONVES REPORTS EXPOSE CBS' LONGSTANDING SEXUAL HARASSMENT PROBLEM, CRITICS SAY

Moonves, 69, will not receive any of his $120 million severance after he resigned from CBS in September.

The CBS exec's resignation followed allegations of sexual misconduct that were published in articles by The New Yorker and The New York Times. Earlier this month, the latter reported that Moonves "destroyed evidence" related to the case and "misled investigators" who were working on behalf of the company.

In its statement, the board said that investigators "concluded that harassment and retaliation are not pervasive at CBS," but said the company's policies "have not reflected a high institutional priority on preventing harassment and retaliation."

GAYLE KING MAY LEAVE CBS OVER LES MOONVES, CHARLIE ROSE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SCANDALS: REPORT

Resources dedicated to CBS' human resources division, training and development, along with its diversity and inclusion initiatives "have been inadequate," investigators also found. Both human resources and CBS "did not hold high performers accountable for their conduct and protect employees from retaliation."

In addition to Moonves, CBS also ousted "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose, who also hosted the "Charlie Rose" show, in November 2017 after he was accused of sexually harassing women during his tenure at the network.