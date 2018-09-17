Director Glenn Weiss proposes to girlfriend after winning Emmy

Not only did Glenn Weiss walk away from Monday night's Emmys with an award, he also gained a fiancee.

The director, who won for best directing for a variety special, took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen during his live acceptance speech.

"You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend, because I want to call you my wife," Weiss said in front of a very shocked audience.

The camera quickly panned to Svendsen who was visibly shaking as the audience cheered.

"I didn't ask yet," Weiss said before inviting Svendsen onstage.

"This is the ring that my dad put on my mom's finger 67 years ago," Weiss said as he pulled out a ring after explaining his mother had died two weeks ago. "To my sisters and brothers, I didn't swipe it, dad knows I have it," he joked.

"Jan, I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger," he said before getting down on one knee and asking, "Will you marry me?"

Svendsen quickly said yes in the unexpected moment during the show.