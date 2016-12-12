Diego Boneta Brings Latin Heat to 'Rock of Ages'

Move over, Tom Cruise! Diego Boneta is in the house!

Diego Boneta is the Mexican actor who won the lead role in the new movie “Rock of Ages,” which is based on the popular Broadway Musical. The film is out in theatres on Friday.

In the flick, Boneta stars alongside Hollywood veterans, including Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Paul Giamatti. Not bad for his first feature film.

“This was a dream come true,” a beaming Boneta told Fox News Latino. “It was the best time of my life.”

The movie, set in the 80s with the musical backdrop of classic rock, tells the story of Sherrie Christian (Julianne Hough) who meets Drew Boley (Diego Boneta), a young kid from Detroit. They both move to Hollywood pursuing their dreams of stardom in the local rock scene.

In many ways, his character parallels his own life.

Although, Boneta got a taste of fame when he toured with the popular Mexican group RBD in 2005 as their opening act, he too, like his character in “Ages,” had bigger dreams.

Boneta left his singing and acting career in Mexico behind and moved to Hollywood a few years ago chasing his own hopes for stardom.

“Being on tour with RBD and launching two albums were great tools, the stage presence, performing with an audience, recording, all that really helped,” added the actor.

“Rock of Ages” is Boneta’s first major movie, but before his big break his hard work and persistence landed him roles in popular TV shows such as “Pretty Little Liars” and “90210.”

But Boneta had to fight tooth and nail for the role in “Rock of Ages,” and the auditioning process was brutal, he says.

“It was a nerve racking process, it was six weeks of call backs, singing, acting,” he said. “I had to record a song with Julianne (Hough) to see how our voices matched.”

Boneta credits director Adam Shankman for the opportunity to star in the rock and roll film.

“He believed in me and that’s why I’m here,” he said.

The character Boneta plays is not Latino, in fact, Boneta plays an all-American boy and even had to get rid of his Mexican accent to play the role.

“The same way British actors or Australian actors could play different roles, Latinos should be able to do the same thing without it mattering if your Latin[o] or not,” Boneta said, adding that “there is a lot of talent in Latin America, and actors should be able to play whatever they can play.”

This is just the beginning for Boneta.

He is currently working on his third album with the help of Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, who signed him to his label.

“He’s helping me find great songs, for my album which I’m’ looking to be releasing this year.”

Boneta says the album will have touches of pop and rock, as he’s using the skills he learned while filming “Rock of Ages” for his newest musical venture.

“After singing these amazing rock songs and finding a completely different side of my voice,” Boneta said, “I wanted to be able to use these new tools.”