Sean 'Diddy' Combs tried to sway witnesses from jail amid sex trafficking trial: docs

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly attempted to blackmail victims and potential witnesses and "corruptly influence" public opinion from behind bars as he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges, according to court documents filed Friday and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The 55-year-old rap impresario has been held at Broolyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since he was arrested in September on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

"Since the defendant has been detained at MDC, he has continued to try to evade law enforcement monitoring, corruptly influence witness testimony, and further attack the integrity of these proceedings," prosecutors charged.

Manhattan prosecutors urged a judge to reject Combs' latest bail request, as two other judges concluded that he is a danger to the community.

Prosecutors stated that a review of recorded jail calls made by Combs showed that he requested family members to reach out to potential victims and witnesses and had urged them to create "narratives" to influence the jury pool. Prosecutors additionally claimed that Combs encouraged marketing strategies to sway public opinion.

"The defendant has shown repeatedly — even while in custody — that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case. The defendant has shown, in other words, that he cannot be trusted to abide by rules or conditions," prosecutors stated in the partially redacted papers.

Prosecutors alleged that Combs' goal was to "blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or provide testimony helpful to his defense."

The disgraced music mogul has also allegedly violated prison rules by instructing his callers, including family members and attorneys, to "add other individuals via three-way calls."

"This practice is also not authorized by BOP (Federal Bureau of Prisons) as it helps conceal the identities of the contacted individuals," the court filing listed.

"The defendant’s repeated circumvention of BOP regulations—starting almost immediately after arriving at MDC—speaks volumes about his ability to comply with any conditions of release."

Lawyers and reps for Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Combs’ alleged attempts to obstruct justice from jail comes ahead of his upcoming sex trafficking trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, Combs filed a new request for bail, arguing that changed circumstances, along with new evidence, warrant him being allowed to prepare for his trial from outside jail.

On Nov. 8, Combs' lawyers filed the request in Manhattan federal court, where his previous requests for bail were rejected by two judges since his September arrest.

His lawyers proposed a new $50 million bail package in a continued effort to win his release from the Brooklyn jail, where he has been held for the past eight weeks.

A bail hearing for Combs is slated for next week.

In September, Combs was arrested in the lobby of a New York hotel. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.