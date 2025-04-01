Diddy accuser claims Beyoncé, Jay-Z were witnesses at Miami 'freak-off' party: lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of human trafficking in a Florida lawsuit filed Tuesday, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Plaintiff Joseph Manzaro was allegedly "drugged, transported against his will, and sexually maimed as a victim of a coercive and organized criminal enterprise beginning in 2015, orchestrated and facilitated by the Defendants," the lawsuit stated.

Diddy's alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, was named as a defendant in the suit, in addition to Gloria Estefan's husband, Emilio Estefan, and Adria English, a former adult film star who also filed her own suit in 2024 against the disgraced music mogul for alleged sex trafficking.

Manzaro, in his suit, claimed he was drugged and "transported against his will" to a "freak-off" event at the Estefans' Star Island mansion, where Diddy was also hosting his son's birthday party. Upon regaining partial consciousness, Manzaro claimed to have been paraded half-naked in front of Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Jay-Z, whose full name is Sean Carter, and wife Beyoncé, were not named as defendants in Manzaro's lawsuit, and Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told Fox News Digital that his client wasn't in the area during the alleged incident. Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Beyoncé for comment.

Gloria Estefan allegedly witnessed Manzaro in a "deteriorating state" when he arrived through the back entrance of the mansion after midnight, according to the lawsuit. "Call an ambulance," she demanded upon seeing Manzaro, documents stated, but was allegedly "quickly silenced" by Emilio who then ushered her away.

Manzaro claimed to have witnessed LeBron James in a "white bath towel" walking through a hallway, who allegedly told Gloria, "Y'all better do something about that," according to the lawsuit.

Defendant Adria English, who sued Diddy in June 2024, allegedly identified herself as "Diddy's personal sexual assistant," and brought Manzaro through a concealed tunnel connected from the Estefan mansion to Diddy's mansion, documents stated.

Once Manzaro gained partial consciousness, he claimed to be inside Diddy's son's birthday party. "

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter were seated in the room, and upon seeing Plaintiff, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter asked, ‘What’s this? What’s this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a c--k mask standing here in front of me?'," the lawsuit stated. "Defendant Eric [Mejias] responded, ’Diddy wants him to see what we do to snitches. This is part of his punishment.'"

Manzaro was then allegedly "paraded through multiple rooms filled with people who were jeering and taunting him," before Diddy ordered, "He's gonna find out what we do to snitches tonight. Get him undressed."

Manzaro claimed to have been sexually assaulted and forced to partake in unwanted sexual activity, according to the lawsuit. He was locked in a small room until he encountered Jacob "The Jeweler" Arobo, who asked, "What’s this? What’s going on with this guy? Why is he standing here staring at me with a penis strapped to his face?"

Defendant Eric responded, "Oh, he’s just some guy who’s a snitch. We’re teaching him a little lesson."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Arobo and English for comment.

Gloria attempted to intervene and requested an ambulance again, according to the documents, but Emilio allegedly "silenced her." When Manzaro was returned to the "gang house," he was "savagely beaten and left for dead inside his apartment," according to documents.

"This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday," Diddy's representatives said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed."

A spokesperson for LeBron James denied the professional basketball player was in Miami at the time of the alleged incident.

"This is demonstrably false and doesn’t even merit a report or response," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "A basic internet search shows what LeBron was doing all of April 2015. He was playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers and never in Miami."

Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told Fox News Digital that his client wasn't in the area during the alleged incident.

"Mr Carter wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident - he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event," Spiro said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our ‘justice’ system."

Additionally, Gloria and Emilio Estefan's representatives denied the allegations, and admitted they had documentation to prove there were no parties at their Florida house.

"Gloria and Emilio Estefan strongly deny the allegations made," their rep told Fox News Digital. "The property in question was never a home where Gloria and Emilio resided, but it was rather a house they owned for family use. There were no parties thrown at that property between 2012 and 2019. We have all necessary documentation to support these facts and will provide it to the court."

Combs has been under investigation for human trafficking since March 2024.

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. While Diddy has maintained his innocence, if found guilty he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.