Demi Moore stuns in bikini with her first grandchild

Demi Moore just became a grandmother last month, and it seems like she is loving her new role.

Rumer Willis, the oldest of the three daughters Moore shares with Bruce Willis, just welcomed her first child, a baby girl she named Louetta. Yesterday, all three ladies celebrated Mother's Day together, and Moore shared a stunning photo of herself cradling her newborn granddaughter – her first grandchild – while wearing a leopard print bikini.

It appears to be the same bikini she wore in a photo she took last month at the beach with her dog, a remarkably tiny Chihuahua named Pilaf.

The 60-year-old's post also included a photo of her supporting Rumer while she was in labor, as well as a picture from her own iconic pregnancy shoot with Vanity Fair.

"Circle of life," she captioned her post. "Happy Mother's Day!"

Moore's daughter Scout commented with a series of crying emojis, seemingly moved by the touching photos.

Emma Heming, Bruce's wife of 14 years, wrote, "Oh that's beautiful."

Heming also shared a Mother's Day post of her own with a photo featuring four generations of women.

Her mother and Bruce's mother can be seen in the photo, as well as all five of Bruce's daughters – Rumer, Scout, Talullah, Evelyn and Mabel. Rumer is holding Louetta, and Moore and Heming are there as well.

In her caption, Heming wrote, "What an extra special day it was for our family as we celebrated @rumerwillis and her first Mother’s Day." She punctuated the notion with flower emoji.

"And we just love how the girls keep multiplying in pure Willis fashion," she added. "We love you so very much Louetta."

Moore commented on the post writing, "Beautiful perfect sweet day!"

Bruce and Moore divorced in 2000, but they have long been known for their friendly relationship and share a strong family unit despite their split.

This was celebrated in the comment section by several fans and followers.

"You have a tribe!" one person exclaimed. "A beautiful, powerful, female tribe!! Plus a fantastic man."

"I like so much to see a combined family," another follower wrote. "So warm, mature and wise. Keep it this way forever. I am jealous!"

One person said, "This is how it SHOULD be done. Hats off to all of these strong women. Louetta has been born into warrior women."

Another comment read, "This family shows it is all possible with a little love."