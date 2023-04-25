Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are grandparents as Rumer gives birth to baby girl: 'Pure love'

It's official: Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are grandparents.

The ex-couple's oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, welcomed her first child with Derek Richard Thomas April 18.

"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis," Rumer began her caption. "You are pure magic.

"Born at home on Tuesday April 18th - You are more than we ever dreamed of."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Moore was a proud mother in the comment section of her daughter's post. "Pure love for this little birdie," she wrote, adding a red heart.

BRUCE WILLIS' WIFE EMMA IS ADDING TO HER ‘DEMENTIA CARE TOOLBOX’ AMID ACTOR'S DIAGNOSIS

Emma Heming Willis, Rumer's stepmother and Bruce's current wife, also showed support in the comment section of the announcement.

"Omg we love her so so much," Emma wrote, with a few heart eye emojis.

Emma also took to her Instagram story to share Rumer's post, writing, "Oh Louetta we love you sooooooooooo much."

Heming Willis and Bruce tied the knot in 2009, but the "Die Hard" star maintains a close friendship with Moore.

When Emma and Willis renewed their vows for their 10-year wedding anniversary, the pair "wouldn't do it" without Demi there.

"She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours," Heming told Us Weekly. "Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her."

Last month, Moore and Heming celebrated Willis' 68th birthday, his first following his dementia diagnosis. At the time, Moore shared a video of the group to her Instagram, which included his five daughters serenading Willis with a song before presenting him with a pie.

"Happy birthday, BW!" she wrote. "So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rumer surprised her fans with her pregnancy, revealing her baby bump in an Instagram post in December.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

She kept her caption simple with a plant emoji. Richard Thomas was seen kissing Rumer's belly in the black-and-white pictures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple debuted their relationship on Instagram just a month prior in November.

Moore shared the same images to her Instagram account with the caption, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."