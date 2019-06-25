Dean McDermott recalls the time his son walked in on him and Tori Spelling having sex

Dean McDermott opened up about living through the most uncomfortable experience for a parent - the time his kid walked in on him having sex.

The “Slasher” actor, 52, has been married to Tori Spelling, 46, for 13 years and have had their share of ups and downs. However, a particularly awkward moment happened when they first got together and McDermott’s son from a previous relationship, Jack, was staying with them.

“When T and I first got together, I had Jack every other weekend,” McDermott explained on his “Daddy Issues” podcast.

DEAN MCDERMOTT DEFENDS WIFE TORI SPELLING AFTER 'COWARD' TROLLS INSULT HER BIKINI PIC

“He couldn’t sleep one night and he came in - we were making a lot of noise,” he explained. “And… I just happened to be looking that way, towards the door. I saw the doorknob turn. I didn't hear it, I saw it turn, and I was like, ‘Oh s---.’ And there was a crack of light.”

Fortunately, the star thought quickly and came up with a convincing-enough lie to fool the child, who is now 20 years old.

“I jumped off and sat on the edge of the bed,” he recalled to co-hosts Adam Hunter, Nicky Paris and guest Jay Mohr. “He said, ‘Dad is everything OK?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I just got a migraine.’”

TORI SPELLING SHARES MESSAGE OF GRATITUDE ON 'BEVERLY HILLS, 90210' REVIVAL SET: 'I GET A DO OVER'

As People notes, McDermott is a father to Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6 and Beau, 2. However, he revealed that the many children don’t stop he and Tori from having a healthy sex life.

“We go every day,” he revealed. “It never stops… my wife is so f---ing sexy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDermott’s comments are the latest in a recent slew of brutally honest reveals done on the “Daddy Issues” podcast. He previously opened up about his 2013 infidelity with 28-year-old Emily Goodhand while they were both on location shooting “Chopped” in Canada. The fallout from Spelling finding out was documented in the Lifetime reality series “True Tori.”