De Niro, other celebs team up to accuse Trump of collusion with Russia

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report didn't conclude President Trump's campaign conspired with the Russians but, according to celebrities like Robert De Niro, it showed troubling instances of "collusion."

De Niro teamed up with Martin Sheen, Stephen King, Rosie Perez, Laurence Fishburne, and a slew of other celebrities to accuse Trump of lying when he said Mueller's report found "no collusion" between his campaign and Russia.

In the video, published by NowThis News on Thursday, celebrities pointed to events like the infamous Trump Tower meeting, contacts made by former adviser George Papadopoulos, and Trump telling Russia during a press conference that he hoped they could obtain former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's emails.

At the end of each example, the stars would make claims about how the given incident met the "definition" of collusion. George Takei, an actor formerly on Star Trek, claimed that Mueller's report contained the "most damning evidence ever compiled against a sitting U.S. president."

ROBERT DE NIRO CALLS TRUMP 'WANNABE GANGSTER': 'THIS GUY HAS PROVEN HIMSELF TO BE A TOTAL LOSER'

Collusion has become a controversial term in the media as television hosts have pushed back on Trump's use of the word. Legally, Mueller could accuse Trump of "conspiracy with Russia" but "collusion" isn't a crime.

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness appeared to claim Trump acknowledged that he colluded with the Russians. "Recently, Donald Trump seated in the Oval Office acknowledged that collusion," he said after the video claimed Trump welcomed and encouraged Russian help.

"In fact, he admitted that in a future election, he would break the law and do it all over again," producer Robert Reiner added. The video then transitioned to the controversial clip of Trump telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he would listen to foreign opposition research from foreign governments.

Perez and others also accused Attorney General William Barr of lying about the Mueller report by saying that Trump "had done nothing wrong" -- something Takei described as "propaganda."

ROBERT DE NIRO PLEADS TO MUELLER IN OPEN LETTER: 'THE COUNTRY NEEDS TO HEAR YOUR VOICE'

The video ended with the celebrities telling Trump that they would hold him accountable because "no one -- not even the President of the United States -- is above the law."

That statement was just the latest attack by Hollywood figures on the president. In May, for example, De Niro appeared in another video in which he hosted federal prosecutors accusing Trump of obstructing justice.

Celebrities weren't the only ones making those claims. Congressional Democrats like House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., have argued that there was more to the Mueller report than it's two conclusions on obstruction and conspiracy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schiff, on Friday, tweeted the NowThis video while claiming that the report contained "plenty of evidence of collusion and obstruction."