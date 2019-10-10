David Webb calls out Reese Witherspoon for deleting tweet supporting Ellen

Fox Nation host David Webb called out actress Reese Witherspoon Thursday for caving in to pressure from the "Twitter mob" after she deleted a tweet supporting Ellen DeGeneres.

“She did the right thing and she did the wrong thing,” Webb, the host of "Reality Check" on Fox Nation, told “Fox & Friends.”

“Why is some anonymous person or other famous figure typing on their cell phone or on their computer going to affect you?" he asked.

Actresses Witherspoon, Susan Sarandon and Kristen Bell are speaking out about DeGeneres' recent comments on former President George W. Bush — but in very different ways.

Last weekend, DeGeneres, 61, took heat on social media for attending a Dallas Cowboys game with Bush, 73. On Tuesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," DeGeneres addressed the backlash.

“I have friends who don’t think the same things that I do," DeGeneres said. "When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people who think the same way you do, I mean be kind to everyone."

"Thelma & Louise" star Sarandon tweeted a quote from Out Magazine's response to DeGeneres' statements, highlighting a portion that read: “But missing the point entirely, DeGeneres framed the issue as simply a matter of her hanging out with someone with different opinions, not a man repeatedly accused of being a war criminal.”

Sarandon, 73, wasn't the only celebrity to speak out, however.

Actresses Witherspoon, 43, and Bell, 39, voiced their opinions in support of DeGeneres. The two are now being called out for backing the "Finding Dory" star.

"Thank you for this important reminder, Ellen!" the "Legally Blonde" star wrote in response to DeGeneres' comments, in a tweet that she apparently deleted later.

“Good for her, but then bad for her. Why take the tweet down?” Webb said, arguing such an action gives the "mob" more power.

"Now they think ‘wow if I’m an anonymous egg and I tweet something at you and you don’t like it, you’re going to take it down.'”

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.