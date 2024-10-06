David Beckham bares six-pack abs in shirtless selfies to share 'self care Sunday' rituals

David Beckham is sweating off the Sunday scaries.

The president and co-owner of the Inter Miami CF soccer club revealed his muscular upper body in a series of shirtless selfies shared on social media.

Beckham, 49, appeared to be gearing up for a sweaty session in his own personal sauna before boasting about his own "self care Sunday" tips.

Bex showed off his arsenal of tattoos across his body and wore a black Adidas beanie over his head.

He wrapped himself up in a simple white towel to match a pair of white Hugo Boss briefs as he stood outside the wooden Iglucraft sauna.

"Always important to take a minute to yourself and reset," the soccer legend wrote on his Instagram stories.

Beckham's life was thrust into the spotlight in an unfamiliar way last year with the release of his self-titled Netflix documentary.

Despite rave reviews and an Emmy Award, he told Variety that he "hated almost every moment" of making the series.

"It worried me and it made me nervous and it made Victoria nervous," Beckham told Variety last month of him and his wife.

"It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that I was going to make it, but there were a few reasons why we wanted to make it. When I retired, I wasn’t ready to talk about my career and what had happened. Through the pandemic, it’s when documentaries really exploded, and it was coming up to the 10-year anniversary of my retirement from football."

The couple received criticism for lack of inclusion regarding his rumored 2004 affair with former assistant Rebecca Loos while he was playing with Real Madrid.

"Through the whole documentary, from Day One I said, ‘I don’t want to see anything until it comes out,’" he said. Both the Beckhams "loved the results" of the four-part docuseries.

