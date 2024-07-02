Victoria and David Beckham vacation on luxury yacht as son shares secrets about his famous parents

There's more to David Beckham and Victoria Beckham than meets the eye, according to their son.

The famous couple's relationship was thrust back into the spotlight with the release of "Beckham" in 2023.

"It really taught so many people about my mum and dad’s career over the years," David and Victoria's son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham told "Today" of the Netflix documentary, but there are still things people don't know.

Brooklyn revealed something that may surprise Victoria's fans. "She does smile a lot," he said.

"Little things" make David "really happy," according to Brooklyn. "Like, spending time with his family and just like cooking in his little hut in the country."

"Me and my dad always love to cook together," he added. Brooklyn said there are certain foods that still remind him of home, like "bangers and mash, fish and chips, pie and mash, sausage rolls."

"I couldn’t ask for better parents," Brooklyn told the outlet. "My dad was really young when he had me."

David and Victoria have been vacationing on a yacht off the coast of Sardinia. The couple was spotted with their son, Romeo, on June 30.

The soccer star wore dark green swim trunks while Victoria hid from the sun underneath an oversized floppy straw hat.

The couple's other children – Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper – did not appear to join David and Victoria on the yacht trip.

Victoria recently gushed about a 1997 trip to Portofino with David shortly after the two first met.

"Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip," she recalled on Instagram. "I remember how excited I was there to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing... Kisses."

David and Victoria reportedly met at a soccer game in 1997 after he had spotted the former Spice Girl on TV. The two wed in 1999 and share four children together, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

