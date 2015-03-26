Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published
Last Update April 6, 2016

Daughter of Natalie Wood, Robert Wagner arrested with cocaine, heroin

By | TMZ

Natalie Wood's daughter with Robert Wagner was arrested this week for coke and heroin possession after a nasty fight with someone in her house: a fight that led to a gunshot.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ police were called to the Malibu home of 38-year-old Courtney Wagner last Sunday when someone heard a woman screaming, followed by a gunshot.

When officers arrived, Wagner was found in possession of cocaine and heroin, TMZ reports.

She was arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession.

The other person involved in the argument -- a male -- was placed under arrest for negligent discharge of a firearm. Nobody was injured, TMZ reports.

More On This...

Wagner has since posted $10,000 bail. It's unclear if the other person is still in custody.

TMZ's calls to Wagner were not returned.