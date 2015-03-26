Daughter of Natalie Wood, Robert Wagner arrested with cocaine, heroin

Natalie Wood's daughter with Robert Wagner was arrested this week for coke and heroin possession after a nasty fight with someone in her house: a fight that led to a gunshot.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ police were called to the Malibu home of 38-year-old Courtney Wagner last Sunday when someone heard a woman screaming, followed by a gunshot.

When officers arrived, Wagner was found in possession of cocaine and heroin, TMZ reports.

She was arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession.

The other person involved in the argument -- a male -- was placed under arrest for negligent discharge of a firearm. Nobody was injured, TMZ reports.

Wagner has since posted $10,000 bail. It's unclear if the other person is still in custody.

TMZ's calls to Wagner were not returned.