Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson mugshot released: Disgraced actor seen for first time since rape conviction

'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson was transferred to state prison to serve 30 years to life for forcible rape conviction

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Bijou Phillips divorce filing from Danny Masterson leaves legal questions: expert Video

Bijou Phillips divorce filing from Danny Masterson leaves legal questions: expert

Attorney Christopher C. Melcher said there's an "inconsistency" in the divorce paperwork Danny Masterson's wife filed when she asked a court to end marriage just weeks after he received lengthy prison sentence.

Danny Masterson was transferred from the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles to the North Kern State Prison Wednesday, according to the California Dept of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR.)

Masterson, 47, was pictured wearing an orange jumpsuit in a mugshot provided by the CDCR to Fox News Digital.

In September, the "That '70s Show" actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty in May on two counts of forcible rape. A jury was hung on a third charge.

DANNY MASTERSON SENTENCED TO 30 YEARS IN PRISON FOR FORCIBLE RAPE

Danny Masterson mugshot

Danny Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape with force in September. (CA Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

His estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce two weeks later, and requested Masterson receive visitation of their daughter.

DANNY MASTERSON'S WIFE, BIJOU PHILLIPS, FILES FOR DIVORCE

Phillips, the daughter of John Phillips of the folk-rock vocal group The Mamas & the Papas and actress Genevieve Waite, also requested spousal support in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Danny Masterson and wife Bijou Phillips walk together into LA courtroom

Phillips wept as Danny was led away from court in handcuffs after guilty verdict was read. (Myung J. Chun)

Masterson initially faced up to 45 years in prison for three counts of rape by force or fear, which occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

Phillips was present throughout the retrial, and court sketches showed Masterson blowing a kiss to her before being led away after he was sentenced.

