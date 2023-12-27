Danny Masterson mugshot released: Disgraced actor seen for first time since rape conviction

Danny Masterson was transferred from the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles to the North Kern State Prison Wednesday, according to the California Dept of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR.)

Masterson, 47, was pictured wearing an orange jumpsuit in a mugshot provided by the CDCR to Fox News Digital.

In September, the "That '70s Show" actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty in May on two counts of forcible rape. A jury was hung on a third charge.

His estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce two weeks later, and requested Masterson receive visitation of their daughter.

Phillips, the daughter of John Phillips of the folk-rock vocal group The Mamas & the Papas and actress Genevieve Waite, also requested spousal support in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Masterson initially faced up to 45 years in prison for three counts of rape by force or fear, which occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

Phillips was present throughout the retrial, and court sketches showed Masterson blowing a kiss to her before being led away after he was sentenced.