'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case and in Canada for rape of women, children

After Nathan Chasing Horse was charged with sexual assault in Nevada last week, the Canadian police confirmed they are pursuing their own criminal case against the "Dances With Wolves" actor.

Chasing Horse is accused of a 2018 sexual assault in a British Columbia village near the United States border.

Sgt. Kris Clark of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed Tuesday in an email to The Associated Press that Chasing Horse has been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the 2018 crime. He said an arrest warrant for Chasing Horse in Canada was issued two days after his arrest in Nevada, but declined to release further details.

Chasing Horse has allegedly been trafficking Indigenous women and girls for decades.

On Tuesday, his estranged daughter spoke out in support of the victims.

In a statement, Quannah Chasinghorse, a model who has appeared on the covers of Vogue Mexico and Vogue Japan, distanced herself from her father, saying she's had minimal contact with him and was raised by her mother and stepfather, who died in 2017.

"I stand with the victims of Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse," she said. "I honor the immense courage it takes for survivors to tell their stories, especially publicly."

His estranged daughter’s comments come after Chasing Horse was additionally charged Monday during a brief appearance in a North Las Vegas courtroom.

Chasing Horse is charged with eight felonies, including sex trafficking, sexual assault against a child younger than 16, and child abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors also filed an additional felony charge Monday in connection with what detectives said were videos saved on a phone showing sexual assaults of a minor.

The FBI is reportedly investigating Chasing Horse’s case and Canadian police said more charges could be filed.

On Monday the courtroom was filled with his family and friends who had hoped to see Chasing Horse released on bail.

However, a judge postponed hearing arguments about his custody status until Wednesday to give Chasing Horse's new California-based attorney, Alexandra Kazaria, additional time to obtain permission from the State Bar of Nevada to represent him in the case.

Seated opposite Chasing Horse's family on Monday, some of the victims and their supporters held signs inside the courtroom reading "NO MORE STOLEN SISTERS" and "WOMEN AREN'T PRISONERS."

Known for his role as young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner's Oscar-winning film, Chasing Horse built a reputation for himself among tribes across the United States and in Canada as a "medicine man" who performed healing ceremonies. He was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, which is home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation.

In a 50-page search warrant obtained by The Associated Press, police described Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, whose followers believed he could communicate with higher powers.

Chasing Horse remains held without bail at a jail in downtown Las Vegas. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday when a judge is expected to address his custody status after hearing testimony from investigators, victims and Chasing Horse's relatives.

