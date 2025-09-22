Broadcast giant extends suspension of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' despite upcoming return and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Sinclair extends suspension of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' as show set to return to air tonight

2. Trump to deliver 'blunt' message at UN as White House touts historic peace deals

3. Trump ties autism to widely used over-the-counter drug

‘NOT SPEAKING UP’ – Kamala Harris calls Trump a ‘tyrant’ in first news interview since leaving office. Continue reading …

LAW & DISORDER – Daniel Penny’s lawyer blames Charlotte train stabbing on 'homicidal' blue city bail laws. Continue reading …

OUT OF TOUCH – Former blue city mayor sparks outrage after claiming crime problem is ‘manufactured.’ Continue reading …

TROUBLE BREWING – Employee terminated after writing offensive note on customer’s Starbucks cup. Continue reading …

FATAL FALL – Family awarded $205M verdict after 6-year-old plunges to death on theme park ride. Continue reading …

BALLOT BOX SHOWDOWN – Democrats likely to chip away at razor-thin House GOP majority. Continue reading …

HANGING IN BALANCE – Jury set to deliberate in federal trial of man accused of attempting to kill Trump. Continue reading …

'HIT PIECE' – DHS unleashes on magazine claiming Kristi Noem doesn't actually run agency. Continue reading …

DIPLOMATIC BETRAYAL – Israeli ambassador warns of 'consequences' for nations backing Palestinian state. Continue reading …

‘NOT SURPRISING’ – Charlie Kirk ally responds to Disney's decision to lift Jimmy Kimmel's suspension. Continue reading …

SAY SOMETHING – CNN reporter says liberals should 'actively acknowledge' their role in cancel culture. Continue reading …

WORDS, NOT WEAPONS – Liberal commentator reveals Charlie Kirk's final message to him before tragic murder. Continue reading …

TALK OR WALK – Comedian challenges Hollywood lib Rob Reiner on talking to conservatives. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: How will 'the news' cover Charlie Kirk's service? Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump sets trap for Democrats on crime, and they’re walking right into it. Continue reading …



MEMOIR BOMBSHELL – Priscilla Presley discusses marriage struggles and affair in new book. Continue reading …

STICKER SHOCK – Visitors stunned by 'crazy' costs in tourist hotspot, from $14 coffees to $95 ATM fees. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on football firsts and harvest highlights. Take the quiz here …

BREW WORLD ORDER – Modelo knocked off its throne as America's top-selling beer brand. Continue reading …

THEIR FAVORITE – Mother-daughter duo can't get enough of seasonal Costco item. See video …

KAYLEIGH MCENANY – Erika Kirk has changed a generation. See video …

KAROLINE LEAVITT – Letitia James was actively engaged in lawfare. See video …

