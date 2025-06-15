Expand / Collapse search
Helen Hunt stuns in bikini after rejecting pressures of Hollywood beauty standards

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Helen Hunt recently shared a candid take on how Hollywood's unattainable beauty standards negatively impacted her mental health.

Hunt, 62, looked effortlessly cool as she slipped into the sea wearing a retro-inspired bikini after earning a coveted award at the Taormina Film Festival.

The "Hacks" actress sported a vibrant yellow bikini top paired with green floral bottoms while relaxing by the ocean.

HELEN HUNT OPENS UP ABOUT REJECTING HOLLYWOOD'S BEAUTY STANDARDS AFTER YEARS OF ‘MISERY AND SHAME’

Helen Hunt wears bikini, walks red carpet

Helen Hunt showed some skin in Italy after decrying Hollywood's beauty standards. (Getty Images/BACKGRID)

Hunt was honored this week in Italy with a lifetime achievement award at the Taormina Film Festival.

"It is an honor for us to welcome Helen Hunt to Taormina. Her presence represents a bridge between great international cinema and the eternal beauty of our land. With her elegance, multifaceted talent and artistic consistency, Helen embodies the values that our Festival wants to celebrate: passion, commitment and love of cinematic storytelling," Tiziana Rocca, Artistic Director of Taormina Film Festival, told Variety.

Helen Hunt wears bikini by the sea

Hunt, 62, sported a retro-inspired bikini while swimming in Italy. (BACKGRID)

"The Lifetime Achievement Award is a heartfelt and well-deserved tribute to an artist capable of inspiring generations of viewers and colleagues."

Additional honorees included Martin Scorsese, Michael Douglas and Catherine Deneuve.

The "Mad About You" star revealed earlier this month that she felt "misery and shame" in the early stages of her career due to her physical appearance. 

Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt refused to give into Hollywood standards of beauty. ( John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images))

"It felt impossible not to internalize the way you’re supposed to look," Hunt said. "And [there was] a certain amount of misery and shame around not looking exactly that way."

Hunt added, "I realized, ‘This could quietly ruin your whole life.' I made a decision: I’m not playing. Not gonna [let it] take up a lot of space in my mind."

The "As Good As It Gets" actress said her approach was influenced by "The Only Diet There Is," a book written by the spiritual leader Sondra Ray.

Helen Hunt

Hunt found fame after starring on the '90s sitcom "Mad About You." (Karwai Tang/WireImage))

"What I took from it is, eat what you want and love every bite, period," she said. 

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.
 

