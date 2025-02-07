Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie, and Demi Moore dazzle on the red carpet

Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and Demi Moore are all nominated for awards in the lead or supporting acting categories

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Hollywood stars have made their way to the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics Choice Awards, which was initially scheduled to take place at the beginning of January, was postponed due to the LA Fires. The show started by honoring first responders, some of whom were in attendance at the show. 

Nominated at the awards show for her leading role in "Maria," actress Angelina Jolie turned heads when she posed for photos on the red carpet in a light brown dress with intricate lace designs throughout. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing her blonde hair down and pulled to one side, and made a statement with a bold red lip.

Also nominated in the lead actress category, actress Demi Moore walked the carpet in a strapless dark blue gown with a beaded neckline and fringe on the bottom. She kept her makeup look natural, and wore her hair in a slick back bun, allowing her sparkly earrings to shine.

Grande, Jolie and Moore stun on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

Grande, Jolie and Moore on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. (Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet in a light brown dress with lace overlay.

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet in a light brown dress with lace overlay. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Demi Moore stunned in a strapless blue gown with beading and fringe.

Demi Moore stunned in a strapless blue gown with beading and fringe. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande made a statement when she posed for photos in a structured brown mini dress with floral designs flowing off of it. She accessorized with black heels and diamond earrings, going for a subtle natural makeup look, wearing her hair in a high bun.

Nominated for her supporting role in "Emilia Perez," Zoe Saldaña walked the red carpet in a stunning red dress, which she paired with a black choker and a few rings on her fingers. She kept her makeup natural, and wore her hair in a slick back bun.

Ariana Grande walked the carpet in a brown structured dress.

Ariana Grande walked the carpet in a brown structured dress. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Saldana wore a red dress, which she paired with a black choker and a few rings.

Zoe Saldana wore a red dress, which she paired with a black choker and a few rings. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage))

Another big nominee of the evening, Cynthia Erivo, continued to channel her character from "Wicked," Elphaba, while on the red carpet, choosing a black leather gown with a plunging neckline and a peplum waist. She paired the look with her signature long nails and intricate earrings.

Nominated for her role in "Lioness," Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet in a tan suit with a white shirt and a black tie underneath, wearing her signature blonde hair down in loose waves. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing large hoop earrings and a brown bracelet.

Nicole Kidman wore a suit on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman wore a suit on the red carpet. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actress Kate Hudson was also in attendance, choosing to wear a backless black dress, tied together with a bow in the back. She accessorized the look with large gold, diamond earrings, and wore her hair in a slicked back low bun.

Walking the red carpet in a sparkly tan dress with bedazzled buttons down the middle was Jodie Foster, who is nominated for her role in the limited series, "True Detective: Night Country." She wore her hair in her signature short bob and kept her makeup natural.

Kate Hudson walked the red carpet in a backless figure-hugging black gown.

Kate Hudson walked the red carpet in a backless figure-hugging black gown. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo, nominated for her role in "Wicked," wore a black leather gown with a plunging neckline.

Cynthia Erivo, nominated for her role in "Wicked," wore a black leather gown with a plunging neckline. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The host of the evening, comedian Chelsea Handler, walked the red carpet in a cream-colored mid-length one-shoulder dress, with ruffles on one side. She paired the dress with nude heels, featuring sparkly embellishments, and a bracelet and earrings.

Rachel Brosnahan, known for her starring role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," posed for photos in a figure-hugging black gown with keyhole cutouts on the chest, and additional cutouts on the shoulders. 

The host of the evening, Chelsea Handler opted for a cream-colored mid-length gown.

The host of the evening, Chelsea Handler, opted for a cream-colored mid-length gown. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Rachel Brosnahan stunned in a black dress with keyhole cutouts on the chest.

Rachel Brosnahan stunned in a black dress with keyhole cutouts on the chest. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Nominated for her role in "Nobody Wants This," Kristen Bell kept it simple in a black dress with a halter neckline, which she paired with a black purse.

Country singer, Maren Morris, wore a black and white strapless gown on the red carpet, featuring a white train which extended out from both sides of her gown. She paired the look with a diamond chain and diamond earrings, and she wore her hair in a slick back bun.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell kept it simple in a black dress with a halter neckline. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Maren Morris wore a black and white strapless gown with a long train.

Maren Morris wore a black and white strapless gown with a long train. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

