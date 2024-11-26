'Wicked' star slips and falls during London premiere

"Wicked" star Ethan Slater is defying gravity.

In a viral video, a man was seen closing an umbrella outside the London premiere of the film as Slater, 32, walked quickly behind him.

The actor was seen heading inside when passionate fans shouted his name.

'WICKED' FANS WARNED NOT TO SING IN THEATERS, MUST WAIT FOR SING-ALONG SCREENINGS IN MONEY-GRABBING MOVE

Slater turned and placed his hands on his chest, as he showed gratitude towards his fans. He then slipped but caught his major fall with one hand. Three men were seen attempting to assist Slater after he fell. He then turned to the fans with a thumbs up as he assured them he was okay.

WATCH: 'WICKED' STAR HAS MAJOR FALL DURING PREMIERE

The "SpongeBob SquarePants" Broadway actor donned an all-black suit and jacket ensemble with matching shoes to the London premiere of "Wicked."

Slater’s role in the new film adaptation of the popular musical is a munchkin named Boq Woodsman, who has a one-sided crush on the "Good Witch" Glinda, played by his real-life girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

‘WICKED’ MOVIE TRAILER WITH ARIANA GRANDE RELEASED: LOOK BACK AT FILMS BASED ON LAND OF OZ

"Wicked," directed by Jon M. Chu -- director of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights" -- is a prequel to the events of "Wizard of Oz."

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, with other cast members including Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang and others.

Grande, 32, recently shared a sweet moment with her boyfriend and grandmother.

The pop star shared on social media that she took her grandmother Marjorie "Nonna" Grande to the movies to see her "Wicked" performance.

"Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna," Grande wrote on her Instagram story. "At the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca."

In the photo, Grande sat beside her grandma and brother, as the "Positions" singer held her grandmother’s arm. She tagged Slater’s Instagram account with a smiley face next to it.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2023, shortly after Grande filed for divorce from then-husband Dalton Gomez, rumors began swirling that she had developed a romantic relationship with Slater as they filmed "Wicked" together.

While the two were spotted together, fans began speculating that Grande and Slater had gotten together while they were still with their respective partners. Slater had been married to Lilly Jay and filed for divorce in July 2023.

Grande attended Slater's premiere of Broadway's "Spamalot" at the St. James Theatre in New York City last November.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They love to support each other in their work," a source told People magazine last December. "When she’s done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The two have a "very normal relationship" and "mostly enjoy staying in," the source added.

Fox News Digital's Lauyrn Overhultz contributed to this report.