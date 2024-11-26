Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies

'Wicked' star slips and falls during London premiere

Actor Ethan Slater is dating 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Wicked star falls during premiere Video

Wicked star falls during premiere

‘Wicked’ star Ethan Slater is seen slipping and falling during the London premiere of the film.

"Wicked" star Ethan Slater is defying gravity. 

In a viral video, a man was seen closing an umbrella outside the London premiere of the film as Slater, 32, walked quickly behind him.

The actor was seen heading inside when passionate fans shouted his name. 

'WICKED' FANS WARNED NOT TO SING IN THEATERS, MUST WAIT FOR SING-ALONG SCREENINGS IN MONEY-GRABBING MOVE

ethan slater fall

Ethan Slater attended the "Wicked: Part One" premiere in London, where he took a major fall. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images/Storyful)

Slater turned and placed his hands on his chest, as he showed gratitude towards his fans. He then slipped but caught his major fall with one hand. Three men were seen attempting to assist Slater after he fell. He then turned to the fans with a thumbs up as he assured them he was okay. 

WATCH: 'WICKED' STAR HAS MAJOR FALL DURING PREMIERE

‘Wicked’ star falls during premiere Video

The "SpongeBob SquarePants" Broadway actor donned an all-black suit and jacket ensemble with matching shoes to the London premiere of "Wicked."

Slater’s role in the new film adaptation of the popular musical is a munchkin named Boq Woodsman, who has a one-sided crush on the "Good Witch" Glinda, played by his real-life girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

‘WICKED’ MOVIE TRAILER WITH ARIANA GRANDE RELEASED: LOOK BACK AT FILMS BASED ON LAND OF OZ

"Wicked" cast

From left to right, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jon M. Chu, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, guest and Bronwyn James attend the European Premiere of "Wicked: Part One." (Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Wicked," directed by Jon M. Chu -- director of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights" -- is a prequel to the events of "Wizard of Oz." 

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, with other cast members including Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang and others. 

Grande, 32, recently shared a sweet moment with her boyfriend and grandmother. 

The pop star shared on social media that she took her grandmother Marjorie "Nonna" Grande to the movies to see her "Wicked" performance. 

ariana grande instagram

Ariana Grande shared on social media that she took her grandmother Marjorie "Nonna" Grande to the movies to see her "Wicked" performance and tagged boyfriend Ethan Slater. (Ariana Grande/Instagram)

"Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna," Grande wrote on her Instagram story. "At the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca."

In the photo, Grande sat beside her grandma and brother, as the "Positions" singer held her grandmother’s arm. She tagged Slater’s Instagram account with a smiley face next to it. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A photo of Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater

Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater were together for over 10 years before he filed for divorce. (Mike Coppola/WireImage)

In 2023, shortly after Grande filed for divorce from then-husband Dalton Gomez, rumors began swirling that she had developed a romantic relationship with Slater as they filmed "Wicked" together.

While the two were spotted together, fans began speculating that Grande and Slater had gotten together while they were still with their respective partners. Slater had been married to Lilly Jay and filed for divorce in July 2023.

Grande attended Slater's premiere of Broadway's "Spamalot" at the St. James Theatre in New York City last November.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ariana Grande "Wicked"

Ariana Grande plays the "Good Witch" Glinda in the film "Wicked." (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"They love to support each other in their work," a source told People magazine last December. "When she’s done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The two have a "very normal relationship" and "mostly enjoy staying in," the source added.

Fox News Digital's Lauyrn Overhultz contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending