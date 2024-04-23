Crew members injured on Eddie Murphy film in Atlanta after 'sequence did not go as planned'

Several crew members were injured during rehearsal for a scene in Eddie Murphy's upcoming heist comedy, "The Pickup."

"On April 20, an accident occurred on the set of ‘The Pickup’ during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence," a spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result."

Circumstances surrounding the accident are as yet unknown. Additionally, it's unclear who or how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries.

"We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering," the statement continued.

"The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot."

"The Pickup" is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to Murphy, the movie also stars Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, Pete Davidson, Andrew Dice Clay and Marshawn Lynch.

Directed by Tim Story, who is known for "Barbershop," "Fantastic Four" and "Shaft," the plot currently remains under wraps.

Murphy not only stars in the film, but he also serves as a producer through his Eddie Murphy Productions banner.

Representatives for Murphy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.