ENTERTAINMENT

Eddie Murphy says Richard Pryor never paid him after losing $100K bet

Murphy's first Christmas movie, 'Candy Cane Lane,' premiered Dec. 1

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Festive fun with Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross for ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Video

Festive fun with Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross for ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Murphy, Ross and director Reginald Hudlin on Prime Video Christmas adventure ‘Candy Cane Lane.’

Eddie Murphy doesn't seem to be short on cash these days, but he hasn't forgotten what he's owed.

While making an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his upcoming holiday flick, the actor reflected on his first studio album, "How Could It Be," released in 1985.

Kimmel read aloud the liner notes in the album's booklet. 

"Special thanks to Michael Jackson and Prince. Simply because it's hip to have your names on my album," it stated. "And to Richard Pryor, my idol, with whom I have a $100,000 bet. No motherf---er, I didn't forget."

Eddie Murphy with black framed glasses looks to his left on the carpet split Richard Pryor makes a funny face in a picture

Eddie Murphy detailed the $100,000 bet he made with Richard Pryor. (Getty Images)

"He bet me $100,000 that I wouldn't put out a music album where there's no jokes or nothing," Murphy said. "It's just all music. He said, ‘You’ll never do it.' And I bet him $100,000. And I did it. And he never paid me."

Kimmel asked if Murphy had ever asked Pryor to pay up.

Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy and Redd Foxx all in Harlem Nights jerseys and caps pose for a photo

Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy and Redd Foxx pose for a photo in 1989 at a celebrity softball game. (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

"I never brought it up. We did a movie, the ‘Harlem Nights’ afterwards. I never said anything," he said. "But he owes me."

Pryor died in 2005 after having a third heart attack. 

Eddie Murphy in a white jacket looks to his right on the red carpet as he poses with Tracee Ellis Ross in a mustard yellow dress

Eddie Murphy and co-star Tracee Ellis Ross attended the premiere of their new movie, "Candy Cane Lane." (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Although best known for his comedy, Murphy has recorded two other studio albums in his career, "So Happy" in 1989 and "Love's Alright" in 1993. Murphy is promoting numerous projects, including his first Christmas film he co-stars in with Tracee Ellis Ross, "Candy Cane Lane."

His highly anticipated fourth installment of the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise is expected to be released in 2024.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

