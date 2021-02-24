Carly Pearce reflects on Michael Ray divorce: 'It was so embarrassing'

Carly Pearce is reflecting on her 2020 divorce from Michael Ray.

The country music songstress, 30, recently opened up about her divorce from now ex-husband, singer Michael Ray, after just eight months of marriage.

"It was awful. I mean, I’m being completely honest with you, that it was so embarrassing. It was so shameful," Pearce told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "I felt like I had failed. I felt like… I would never find love again because I was divorced at so young, and [I] was just embarrassed."

Pearce then recalled being with fellow artist Kelsea Ballerini before going public with the split and revealed how the "Peter Pan" singer gave her the courage to tell the world her story.

"She goes, ‘Do you realize that you could help put a face to something that people think is so bad? But yet, you’re showing them that they can get through it too,’" the "Every Little Thing" singer recalled. "I remember just feeling, like, ‘Wow, OK. If I can get to a place where I feel like that’ — and I really do feel that way now. I have these connections with people in the middle of a pandemic where I feel closer to country music fans than ever."

Pearce then advised listeners to have faith throughout their struggles and to always "trust God."

"Trust God, trust the process and use each experience — whether it’s good or bad — as a place of refining you instead of defining you," she added.

Pearce and Ray, 32, confirmed their relationship in a July 2018 Instagram post and quickly became engaged five months later. The couple wed in October 2019 before ultimately splitting in June 2020. The divorce was finalized in September 2020.