Published

Funeral held for journalist Cokie Roberts in Washington, DC

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
ABC journalist Cokie Roberts remembered as trailblazer

Cokie Roberts dies due to complications from cancer; Kristin Fisher reports from Washington.

The funeral for Cokie Roberts took place on Saturday morning in downtown Washington, D.C.

Friends, family, political figures and fellow reporters honored the late veteran journalist, political commentator and author, who died Tuesday morning after battling breast cancer. She was 75.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: COKIE ROBERTS' IMPORTANT LESSON FOR THIS JOURNALIST

"We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness," her family said in a statement at the time.

Roberts worked in television for over 40 years and was a frequent contributor to “This Week” with David Brinkley.

ABC News president James Goldston called Cokie Roberts a “true pioneer for women in journalism.”

ABC News president James Goldston called Cokie Roberts a “true pioneer for women in journalism.” (Getty)

She also served as ABC’s chief congressional analyst, anchored “This Week” alongside Sam Donaldson from 1996-2002 and started her career with high-profile jobs at NPR and CBS News.

Roberts is survived by her husband of 53 years, Steven V. Roberts, her children, Lee Roberts and Rebecca Roberts; her grandchildren, Regan, Hale and Cecilia Roberts and Claiborne, Jack and Roland Hartman, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, according to her family.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.