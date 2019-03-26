CNN’s Chris Cuomo lectures Trump supporters for ‘taking a victory lap’ after Mueller Report outcome

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo slammed the supporters of President Donald Trump for celebrating the results of the Mueller report, accusing them of “taking a victory lap for not being felons,” and calling that a “low standard for behavior.”

Cuomo began by defending the Mueller investigation, saying that the questions that started the Russia probe “are legit and have always been legit.”

“It wasn’t just about the dossier, they know that’s not true,” Cuomo told his viewers. “Russian interference is and was real. People around this president did things they should not have done. They knew it because they lied about it.”

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host told his viewers it’s “good” the president nor anyone on his campaign were actively colluding, but later ripped the celebration of Trump’s verdicts.

“I think celebrating not being a felon is a gross reflection ho how low our standards for leadership have,” Cuomo elaborated. “And clearly, Mueller believed there was enough wrongdoing that he could not clear the president of obstruction.”

During his nightly handoff with CNN colleague Don Lemon, Cuomo also knocked Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who demanded Cuomo apologize for his network’s coverage of the Mueller probe. Cuomo insisted his coverage has been fair, playing various clips from the last several months which showed the prime-time host repeatedly telling his viewers that Trump likely “won’t end up in handcuffs” because of the Mueller probe.

Following the revelation that Mueller unearthed no evidence that President Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election, Trump allies are now awaiting the results of two long-running internal probes that could expose the backstory behind the Russia probe's beginnings -- and provide more detail on already-documented misconduct among top FBI and DOJ officials.

- Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report