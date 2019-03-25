Fox News tops all other cable networks in Mueller report breaking news coverage

As media outlets scrambled to report Friday on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s submission of his report stemming from the long-lasting investigation into the Trump campaign, more Americans tuned into Fox News’ coverage of the event than any other cable news network.

According to early Nielsen time period ratings for Friday, March 22, the day news broke that Mueller had submitted his final report to Attorney General William Barr, Fox News Channel topped all other cable news networks, averaging 2.3 million total viewers and 364,000 in demo at the 5 p.m. time slot.

The network beat out MSNBC and CNN, which stood at 1.7 million and 1 million total viewers respectively. Fox News beat both networks for extended special coverage from 5-11PM/ET with 2.5 million in total viewers and 446,000 in the younger 25-54 demographic, while CNN averaged just 963,000 in overall viewers and MSNBC averaged 2 million total viewers. FNC delivered a triple-digit advantage over CNN (162 percent) and a double-digit advantage over MSNBC (24 percent) in total viewers.

In primetime, the network garnered almost 3 million in total viewers, making the coverage of the Mueller report the highest Friday primetime average for 2019.

The report summary issued Sunday stated definitively that Mueller did not establish evidence that President Trump's team or any associates of the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia to sway the 2016 election "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign." However, it stopped short of exonerating the president.