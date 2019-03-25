Giuliani blasts CNN during heated interview: ‘This network should apologize’

Rudy Giuliani on Monday called on CNN to apologize for its two-year coverage of alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign after a summary of Robert Mueller's report was released.

Giuliani likened the coverage to “torture” during an appearance on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time.

“You guys on this network have tortured this man for two years with collusion and nobody’s apologizing,” Giuliani said. “Before we talk about obstruction, apologize.

Chris Cuomo, the host, refused to apologize. Giuliani fired back: “Of course you’re not because you’re not being fair.”

Cuomo insisted that he and his colleagues were asking questions that needed to be asked. He asked Giuliani: “Do I ask you to apologize for everything the president says that isn’t true?”

Giuliani, who is the president’s personal attorney, repeatedly blasted CNN for doubling down on “collusion,” before adding that the New York Times, the Washington Post and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ought to apologize as well.