CNN analyst: 'People of color' will pick Dem nominee, not 'white liberals on Twitter'

CNN political commentator Paul Begala declared Monday that "people of color" would ultimately select the Democratic nominee in 2020 and suggested the presidential candidates not to pander to "white liberals on Twitter."

Begala began by criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign for shielding the candidate from the press, before identifying what he believes to be the biggest questions Dem hopefuls have to answer.

"Democrats really only have one issue... are you the one who can deliver me from this president? Can you beat Trump?" Begala told the panel.

"I believe they'll take any position on health care or crime or anything if they believe you can beat Trump."

The Democratic strategist then pivoted to Biden's remarks at the Poor People's Campaign summit, whose audience is predominately people of color.

“The Democratic nomination will be chosen by people of color," he said.

"Too many of these candidates are running for the pain-in-the-neck over-educated over-caffeinated white liberals on Twitter. I suppose I’m one of them. But the real people who will pick the nominee of my party will be people of color."

Biden vowed that he would beat President Trump in several states in the South including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and even Texas.