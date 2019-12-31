Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger spend time together on the slopes

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 31Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 31

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

They've been actors, directors, writers, politicians and, now, they're apparently skiers.

Hollywood legends Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger recently hit the slopes together for a little winter fun.

Schwarzenegger, 72, shared a photo of himself on the slopes with Eastwood, 89.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS IS ENGAGED TO DIRECTOR THOMAS KAIL, EXPECTING A CHILD: REPORT

"Name a more iconic duo," the "Terminator" star wrote in the caption. "I'll wait."

The two were dressed head to toe in ski gear, both donning blue jackets, ski pants, goggles and hats.

It appears that Schwarzenegger isn't the only one that finds the photo "iconic," as a handful of celebs chimed in, echoing his sentiments.

ANNA PAQUIN SAYS SHE'S 'INCREDIBLY HAPPY' WITH SEVEN-WORD ROLE IN 'THE IRISHMAN'

"Icons," said "SNL" alum and comedian Jim Belushi.

Rob Lowe also commented, saying "Mount Rushmore level."

Spencer Stone, who starred in Eastwood's "The 15:17 to Paris," simply wrote: "Studs."

Eastwood most recently directed "Richard Jewell," which has attracted negative attention for its portrayal of Kathy Scruggs, a female journalist involved in the investigation of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schwarzenegger was last seen in "Terminator: Dark Fate" earlier this year.