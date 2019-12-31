Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger spend time together on the slopes

They've been actors, directors, writers, politicians and, now, they're apparently skiers.

Hollywood legends Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger recently hit the slopes together for a little winter fun.

Schwarzenegger, 72, shared a photo of himself on the slopes with Eastwood, 89.

"Name a more iconic duo," the "Terminator" star wrote in the caption. "I'll wait."

The two were dressed head to toe in ski gear, both donning blue jackets, ski pants, goggles and hats.

It appears that Schwarzenegger isn't the only one that finds the photo "iconic," as a handful of celebs chimed in, echoing his sentiments.

"Icons," said "SNL" alum and comedian Jim Belushi.

Rob Lowe also commented, saying "Mount Rushmore level."

Spencer Stone, who starred in Eastwood's "The 15:17 to Paris," simply wrote: "Studs."

Eastwood most recently directed "Richard Jewell," which has attracted negative attention for its portrayal of Kathy Scruggs, a female journalist involved in the investigation of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing.

Schwarzenegger was last seen in "Terminator: Dark Fate" earlier this year.