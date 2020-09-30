Christina Anstead is focusing on 'what's important in her life' amid Ant Anstead split, best friend says

Christina Anstead is leaning on the support of her loved ones amid her split from Ant Anstead.

The "Christina On the Coast" star, 37, announced last week that she and Ant were splitting after nearly two years of marriage. Since then, the house flipper, who still stars in "Flip or Flop" alongside her first husband Tarek El Moussa, revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she's been struggling with anxiety throughout her life.

Christina vowed to focus on her kids and work during this time, which her best friend and publicist, Cassie Zebisch, confirmed is exactly what the HGTV star is doing.

“Even though this is a really difficult time for Christina, she’s doing her best to tune out all the noise and focus her energy on her children and her work,” Zebisch said in a statement to People. “Even during the most challenging times, her resilience continues to inspire me every day.”

Christina's friend added that the television star has been working on "creating her own happiness" and is keeping "positive."

She is a mother to daughter, Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 5, whom she shares with El Moussa. Christina and Ant also welcomed a baby boy named Hudson last September. Ant also shares daughter, Amelie, 17, and son, Archie, 14, from his first marriage to Louise Herbert.

“Her children are happy and healthy and that's all that matters,” Zebisch continued. “She’s really taking this time to focus on what’s important in her life and she knows that she has tremendous support from all her close friends and family. Despite the false stories that are continuing to circulate about her with unnamed sources, she is doing her best trying to ignore it.”

In her somber post to Instagram over the weekend, Christina noted that while she's "grateful" for the opportunities her television career has provided, she's also been left "feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight" while pursuing new dreams.

She also said she "never" would have imagined she would be divorced twice.

Meanwhile, Ant broke his silence on the split shortly after Christina opened up about her anxiety struggle, claiming that their separation was Christina's choice.

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly," he wrote in the caption. "I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness."

He followed up with an adorable photo of him and their son, Hudson, on Monday and acknowledged that despite their breakup, he and Christina are doing "fine."

"Beautiful Boyz Weekend. Blessed x," Ant wrote alongside the picture. "This was a father son moment! But due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF! While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair. Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace."

He added: "Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed. X."