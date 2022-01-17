Christie Brinkley, 67, models a black string bikini in mirror selfie: ‘Gratitude’

Looks like Christie Brinkley is ready to take a dip into the fountain of youth.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a mirror selfie of herself rocking a skimpy black string bikini as she applied a lip plumper. The 67-year-old completed the look with a sheer crème lace cover-up and a straw hat covering her blonde tresses.

"Hat [check] Sunblock [check] SBLA Lip Plump and Sculpt [check] Gratitude [check]," captioned the star.

Brinkley and her family are known for escaping the wintry months by heading to their beachfront residence in Turks & Caicos. Brinkley also owns a home in the Hamptons, New York.

Since arriving at her beach house, Brinkley has been sharing numerous photos of her daily adventures on social media. In one makeup-free selfie, Brinkley noted that she’s still staying active while in paradise.

"Sunset bike and stroll," she wrote. "PS if you don’t ride the bike it will rust. Same thing with your body! You’ve got to move it! Move it!"

Back in April, the mom of three opened up about sharing her sizzling swimsuit snaps.

"I post these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time that say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about the numbers,’" Brinkley explained to Fox News. "Back in the day, numbers represented something. I remember people thinking that after 30, you should never wear your hair past your shoulders or your hemline needed to hover your knee caps."

"I’ve always found those rules so limiting," she shared. "Everybody’s different, everybody’s unique. But it’s like telling a gymnast she can’t do flips past a certain age. It doesn’t make sense. If you’ve got great legs, show them. If there’s something about yourself that you really love, celebrate that. Don’t be controlled by those numbers."

Brinkley famously starred on three consecutive covers for SI Swimsuit in 1979, 1980 and 1981. At age 63, she appeared for a fourth time alongside her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

When asked if she saw herself posing for SI Swimsuit again, Brinkley replied "I doubt it."

"I feel like, been there, done that," she said. "I think when I put on my bathing suit again, I want to also have a snorkel and go diving, see the fish."

At the time, Brinkley also shared some advice for those who want to start a healthier lifestyle, but don’t know where to begin.

"I would tell them that it all comes down to the basics of good nutrition and daily exercise," said Brinkley. "I’m a lifelong vegetarian. I had years of during my vegetarianism where I was vegan. I always say I’m kind of an aspiring vegan. But there are a couple of things that keep me from being labeled a vegan. Like occasionally, when I’m in Italy, I love a juicy mozzarella ball. I love a good plate of oysters."

"And whenever I’m on an island, I gravitate towards the sea," she revealed. "There’s very few fish I will eat, but I will have an occasional fish. I don’t like big fish, such as tuna, because there’s too much mercury and you have to be careful with that. But I’ll do a small fish. I really like a healthy Mediterranean, vegetarian diet. It’s delicious and let’s face it, a delicious meal is important, especially if you’re going to stick with it."

"But when it comes to health, there’s the saying that summer bikini bodies are made in the winter," Brinkley continued. "I believe in that. And great older skin begins when you're younger. However, it’s never too late to introduce yourself to great new products. And when it comes to beauty, I feel like I’m always learning. And that keeps me feeling young, too."