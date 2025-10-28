Christian singer Forrest Frank questions celebrating 'blatantly dark' Halloween

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Forrest Frank appeared to have some words of caution for Christians who celebrate Halloween.

On Oct. 15, the 30-year-old Christian singer shared a video of himself smiling while sipping from a coffee mug and wrote on the clip, "You aren’t one of those weird Christians who doesn’t celebrate HALLOWEEN right?"

The clip then cuts to a video from Ryan Miller's "The Jesus People Podcast" in which the Christian influencer discussed Halloween with Riaan Swiegelaar, who bills himself on Instagram as an "Ex-Occultist & Former Satanic Church Leader."

"The truth about Halloween — Halloween is the highest day on the Satanic calendar," Swiegelaar said in part. "It is also the night of the year where there is the most human sacrifice on the whole planet. So, if we look at it in a — let’s call it the popular culture aspect first. So many people think Halloween is about candy and it’s about dress-up, but they don’t question the meaning behind it."

"I have no fear because we are covered in the blood of Jesus…but i’m not messing around with that!! Not sure where we stand with other holidays, so feel free to share info…but this one feels blatantly dark," the "Sunday Best" singer wrote in the caption.

Frank's fans quickly flocked to the comments section to debate the religious and spiritual implications of celebrating the holiday.

"Not a hill I’d die on but a little girl dressing up as a princess to get candy isn’t the same as human sacrifice," one social media user wrote. "Both may happen on the same day but they aren’t connected. God cares about our intentions, not specific days. He is still God on Halloween lol."

"The only spirit allowed in my house is the HOLY SPIRIT," another fan declared.

"Another ex witch of over a decade here to say.. this is true," one commenter chimed in. "We would prepare for Halloween all year round, do rituals, seance, and even sacrifices to gain power and spiritual authority on this day when the ‘veil is at its thinnest’. Man I’m glad Jesus rescued me, thank you for speaking on this."

Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton, who is a devout Christian, also weighed in.

"What’s interesting is there are a lot of Christian historical days surrounding Halloween and it’s just kind of been hijacked," she wrote. "All Saints’ Day for example celebrates remembering the saints!"

In addition to Frank, other celebrities have publicly spoken about not celebrating or reconsidering celebrating Halloween for faith-oriented or conviction-based reasons.

Katy Perry previously shared that her parents, Mary and Keith Hudson, who are both Pentecostal Christian pastors and traveling ministers, did not allow her and her older sister Angela and younger brother David to celebrate Halloween.

During a 2017 interview with Vogue, the 41-year-old pop star — who now celebrates Halloween — said, "[My] house was church on Sunday morning, church on Sunday night, church on Wednesday evening; you don’t celebrate Halloween; Jesus gives you your Christmas presents."

"That was my whole childhood and youth and early teens," she added. "I still have conditioned layers dropping off of me by the day."

Since rising to fame, Perry has been spotted wearing attention-grabbing costumes while attending Halloween events. In 2014, Perry turned heads when she wore a massive orange Cheeto-shaped costume to a Halloween party hosted by Kate Hudson. The following year, the "Firework" singer went meta as she donned a "mic-drop" costume in a photo that she shared on Instagram.

In the post, Perry was pictured dressed up as a microphone as she lay on the floor. In the caption, Perry wrote, "Drops mic on your Halloween."

In early October 2022, Perry was spotted visiting a pumpkin patch in Los Angeles with her then 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Meanwhile, rock star Ted Nugent's wife Shemane recently declared on Instagram that she will no longer be celebrating Halloween after studying the spiritual implications of the holiday.

On Oct. 25, Shemane uploaded a video in which she explained that she celebrated Halloween in the past, including taking her son trick-or-treating, but said that now her "eyes have been opened."

"I’m probably not gonna win followers with this video. But if you’re not gonna celebrate Halloween either, you’re gonna like what I have to say," Shemane said. "I want to share some of the reasons why I’m not celebrating Halloween, and I used to. Full disclosure, I used to and I’ve taken my son to trick and treating. But my eyes have been opened, so to speak."

Shemane went on to share some of her reasons for opting out of celebrating the holiday. She explained that she was inspired by Christian evangelist John Ramirez, who has said that he was formerly trained to be a high-ranking warlock in a satanic cult.

"I really understand, especially in the past few years, my discernment is elevated. And I’ve been doing a deep dive into spiritual warfare. And this is the day for spiritual warfare, October 31st," she continued. "October 31st, the world calls it fun, and let’s just dress up and dress up our kids as devils and witches. And look at the money that’s been spent on decorations. And look at those decorations. Skeletons, evil spirits, darkness, and things like that."

Shemane explained that she and Ramirez had discussed Halloween and his views on its connection to witchcraft.

"You might not think it’s a big deal," Shemane added. "Look at what you’re decorating your homes with. Death, right? People think it’s harmless. But meanwhile, these witches and warlocks are dedicating this whole night to Satan."

"Again, I’ve done this in the past. I’ve celebrated it. No more. My eyes are open," she concluded.