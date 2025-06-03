Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Reality

Chrisley family returns to reality TV with new show but experts warn of comeback risks

Todd and Julie Chrisley to be featured in docuseries after prison release as experts raise concerns about their rapid reality TV comeback

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Todd Chrisley says he was wrongly convicted after prison release Video

Todd Chrisley says he was wrongly convicted after prison release

Savannah and Todd Chrisley speak out for the first time since Todd and Julies release from prison following a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Now that Todd and Julie Chrisley have received a full pardon from President Donald Trump, the couple's journey post-prison is set to be captured in a docuseries – and experts are weighing in on whether it's the right move for the reality TV stars.

The Lifetime network previously greenlit "The Untitled Chrisleys Project" on the family prior to Todd and Julie's release from prison. The project, which is set to premiere later this year, showcases how Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Nanny Faye Chrisley have navigated the family hardship, as Todd and Julie were behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion. 

The reality couple were not initially expected to be included in the show since they were in prison. However, Savannah confirmed last week that fans can expect to see everything unfold on camera while she was waiting for her father outside the Pensacola, Florida, federal prison.

Savannah also shared on her podcast Tuesday that production has "started back up now that mom and dad are home" and that they are ecstatic to be making their "new start at life."
 

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY RETURN TO REALITY TV AFTER TRUMP PARDON FREES THEM FROM PRISON

TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks to the public after Trump pardons him and Julie Chrisley.

Reality television star Todd Chrisley speaks as his daughter Savannah Chrisley looks on during a news conference on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP Photo)

As Todd and Julie – who were found guilty in June 2022 of not only bank fraud and tax evasion but also conspiring to defraud the IRS, and sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively – were deep in scandal, experts cautioned that "redemption is a grind" when it comes to the reality family regaining their popularity and the public’s trust.

"Redemption is a grind, not a headline. If you want the crown back, start by crawling --because no celebrity gets to skip the hard part," Reputation Management Consultants CEO Eric Schiffer told Fox News Digital.

The Chrisley family posed for season six promotions

Todd and Julie Chrisley became famous for their USA Network reality television program. ( Dennis Leupold)

"You can’t Netflix your way out of disgrace. Substance beats spectacle. A strong comeback is built on humility, not headlines. Redemption doesn’t come from a camera crew but the grind when nobody’s looking."

He added, "Don’t try to outshine your scandal -- outwork it."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES PARDON FOR TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY AFTER REALITY TV STARS' FRAUD, TAX EVASION CONVICTIONS

Savannah, Todd and Julie Chrisley split

Chrisley's new show will focus on how their daughter Savannah and their other children have navigated the family hardship, as Todd and Julie were behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion.  (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital; Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The couple were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans as well as tax evasion; their sentences were later reduced. As another expert points out, in many ways, a celebrity's "comeback is framed by the substance of the underlying charges and conviction."  

"A lot of fans balked at the substantive allegations surrounding the Chrisley's convictions, while an even larger swath of American parents related to--at least, in part--Lori Loughlin's actions on behalf of her child," Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, shared with Fox News Digital.

"Redemption is a grind, not a headline. If you want the crown back, start by crawling --because no celebrity gets to skip the hard part."

— Reputation Management Consultants CEO Eric Schiffer

In 2019, the "Full House" star was arrested for her involvement in the college admissions scandal in 2019. One year later, Loughlin served two months in prison, completed 150 hours of community service and paid a $150,000 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from making payments to William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the scam, to get her daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California.

"In cases like the Chrisley's, Loughlin, or Martha Stewart, a 'relatable conviction' doesn't absolve them from wrongdoing or somehow make it right," Eldridge told Fox News Digital. 

Julie Chrisley seen for the first time since being pardoned by President Donald Trump

Julie Chrisley leaves a butcher shop in Nashvillle, TN, Thursday, May 29, 2025. The star of "Chrisley Knows Best" was released from federal prison after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

TRUMP PARDONS TODD, JULIE CHRISLEY: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT REALITY TV STARS

"In each of these cases, there was a lingering sense of relatability in terms of the actions, charges, and conviction and that's incredibly important when discussing a post-conviction comeback. How they feel about you going in, will dramatically impact how they feel about you coming out."

In 2004, Stewart served time at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia after being found guilty on charges related to insider trading.

"It's hard to overstate the importance of relatability and its causal connection to likability and eventually, marketability," Eldridge stated.

"For a case study in relatability, look no further than Meghan Markle: this is the one aspect that has eluded the 'Duchess' over the last seven years and its absence has effectively served as the prevailing winds that drove her ship into the rocks, every time she has tried to push a new venture out of port. If they can't relate to you, they'll never like you and they certainly won't invest in you," Eldridge noted.

Since Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex launched her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April. She additionally launched a lifestyle Netflix show in March titled, "With Love, Meghan."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look serious in a photo

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit in 2020, Markle launched her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April. She additionally launched a lifestyle Netflix show in March titled, "With Love, Meghan." (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a Hollywood actor who appeared to have played his cards right is Tim Allen, according to experts. 

"Tim Allen didn’t hide from his past; he joked about it and moved forward -- authenticity wins," Schiffer remarked. 

The "Home Improvement" star was arrested in 1978 at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan while carrying over a pound of cocaine.

lori loughlin walking with cameras surrounding her

In 2019, the "Full House" star was arrested for her involvement in the college admissions scandal in 2019. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

He later pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and, at 23, spent two years and four months in federal prison.

Although he wasn't expecting such a long sentence, Allen said on a podcast that he "wanted to be able to come out with something."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Martha Stewart reads a statement after sentencing at Manhattan federal court, Friday July 16, 2004, in New York. Stewart was sentenced Friday to five months in prison and five months of home confinement for lying about a stock sale. At right is her attorney Robert G. Morvillo. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

In 2004, Stewart served time at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia after being found guilty on charges related to insider trading. (AP Images)

"I just shut up and did what I was told," he recalled. "It was the first time ever I did what I was told and played the game... I learned literally how to live day by day. And I learned how to shut up. You definitely want to learn how to shut up."

Tim Allen mugshot split

In 1978, actor Tim Allen was arrested at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan, carrying over a pound of cocaine in his luggage. He pleaded guilty to the charges, and spent a little over two years in federal prison. (Getty Images)

In a press release about the Chrisleys' docuseries, it stated that "[i]n the new series, the Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other."

Todd and Julie’s children, along with other family members, faced the challenges of "carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents," the release, obtained by Fox News Digital last month, added. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Savannah Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley

The cast of season one ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ from left to rightt- Savannah Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley. (Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite their decision to televise their post-prison release, expert Schiffer advised that, "Redemption is earned in silence, not syndication."

Meanwhile, based on past celebrity cases, Eldridge noted that a comeback for the Chrisleys will be based on "the formula" that "will always be the same: relatability determines likability, which drives marketability."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending