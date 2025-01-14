Meghan Markle attempts brand rehab like Martha Stewart but is 'inauthentic': expert

Meghan Markle, a former American actress, is attempting to take on a new role this year: domestic diva.

The Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," has been pushed to March 4 due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Ahead of its premiere, the former "Suits" star has been compared to Martha Stewart and Nigella Lawson, two lifestyle gurus who overcame bad press.

But some royal experts believe the mother of three has a long way to go before she can be welcomed into the coveted circle.

"Meghan's team have helped her put a huge amount of positive marketing and branding spin into her Netflix series," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"In time she may make a success within the lifestyle place," said Chard. "However, this will take a long time as Meghan’s character does not fit this sickly-sweet picture."

"It feels inauthentic," Chard claimed. "Like she is trying to fit in somehow by playing a very dated housewifey role… very odd and disempowering. She has spoken ill and ditched the majority of her family and friends, and this certainly doesn't conjure a picture of love and joy."

The comparison of the three women was first made by the New York Times. It noted that Meghan’s plan for lifestyle domination follows a "profitable" blueprint that worked for both Stewart, 83, and Lawson, 65.

Both women were once at the center of public crises, the outlet reported.

In 2004, Stewart served a five-month prison sentence after being found guilty on charges related to insider trading, including obstruction of justice and conspiracy. After serving time, she rebuilt her brand and successfully bounced back as a successful entrepreneur and TV personality.

Lawson’s failed marriage to millionaire art collector Charles Saatchi and their tempestuous home life was the subject of tabloids. It intensified when he was photographed gripping her throat outside a London restaurant, which was soon followed by their divorce in 2013.

While testifying at the fraud trial of two former assistants that year, the celebrity chef admitted in court she had taken cocaine but denied being a habitual user.

Like Stewart, Lawson put the past behind her and started over. She came out on top with a new cookbook and appeared in several cooking specials. These days, she’s more recognized for going viral after her unique pronunciation of "microwave."

"Martha Stewart is a leader in her field," said Chard. "She achieved huge success through not only her talent but by being herself and immense grit and determination. She… was innovative and wowed her audience.

"The same can be said of the much-loved Nigella, who is a sensational chef and host. She also has the most enigmatic, authentic, fun personality."

"I see Megan's Lifestyle series as dated," said Chard. "She needs to add more to make her show modern and interesting. It would also help if she was a trained expert in the field. People may then buy into the brand she is building rather than choking on the smoke and mirrors."

Before joining the British royal family, Meghan had a lifestyle blog, The Tig. It was shut down after she became engaged to Harry in 2017. One of her first initiatives as a member of the royal family was to partner with the Hubb Community Kitchen for a fundraising cookbook.

But over the years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made headlines for airing their grievances. After moving to California in 2020, they gave a televised interview to Oprah Winfrey where they detailed their struggles with royal life. Then in late 2022, they unveiled their controversial Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," followed by Harry’s explosive memoir "Spare." Each launch highlighted new allegations about their time as royals.

Carving out a completely different role – one that has already been done several times over – will be a harder sell, some experts argue.

"Martha Stewart was really the first mover in this space and, some would argue, created the entire lifestyle industry," Doug Eldridge, an agent, celeb branding and marketing expert as well as the founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital.

"In the three decades since… the industry has become increasingly saturated," he said. "That's not to say Meghan can't carve out her own corner of the lifestyle market, but doing so will be a lot tougher than it would've been even just a decade ago. It's akin to swimming laps in a lane with three other swimmers, versus 35 people with pool noodles, thrashing about. It's difficult to distinguish — much less dominate — when it's that crowded."

"You'll have to modify your stroke or swim in a different direction entirely," Eldridge added.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital she doesn’t feel the 43-year-old has found her footing yet. The series has already appeared to miss the mark on showing Meghan’s real side, she claimed.

"Meghan should instead focus on her brand," Fordwich explained. "She is extremely slim, so she should leverage that into her branding… Americans, and indeed many around the world, would embrace being as slim as she is… It’s impossible to have her figure whilst indulging in the sugar, cakes and the like from her trailer. She should share how she has such a figure. It’s phony to be demonstrating cooking food she obviously rarely, if ever eats. Share healthy recipes instead."

"Also true to brand, she landed a prince," said Fordwich. "How about being totally authentic for once and giving single women her tips on how to land an eligible bachelor? Many also would like to act. How about how to land acting jobs?"

"In other words, she should be authentic to who she is," Fordwich added.

But not everyone agrees.

"I think it’s the other way around – what can Martha and Nigella learn from Meghan?" royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"Meghan constantly wins, hands down, because her empathy with real people is immense," he said. "When she started cooking with Muslim women and then created fundraising opportunities, she won the hearts of ethnic communities - that is the real Meghan.

"Nigella and Martha are very good. They use their intelligence to connect. Meghan connects from the heart," he argued. "It is up to Americans… whether she succeeds. I hope she triumphs. She deserves it too."

"With Love, Meghan" is the Duchess of Sussex’s first solo hosting project for Netflix. Last year, she also gave a glimpse of her upcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Several of her celebrity pals showed off her strawberry jam on Instagram.