Chris Rock calls Trump a bully, jokes about police brutality in new Netflix special

Chris Rock has returned to the small screen with a new Netflix stand-up special, "Tamborine," in which the comedian talks about his porn addiction, cheating on his wife and pokes fun at President Trump and police violence.

In the special that debuted on Wednesday, Rock begins his 64-minute set by taking a stab at police brutality.

"You would think that cops would occasionally shoot a white kid just to make it look good,” Rock starts. “You’d think every couple of months they’d look at their dead n---a calendar and go… ‘Oh my God, we’re up to 16! We gotta shoot a white kid quick!"

On the stage at the Brooklyn Academy of music, Rock jokes that as an African-American he feels obligated to hate the cops, but then admits that sometimes he needs the security of law enforcement.

“On one hand, I’m a black man who’s like, ‘F--- the police.’ On the other hand, I own property, so when my house gets broken into I’m not calling the Crips," he jokes.

Midway through his set, Rock says bullies are needed.

"That’s how Trump became president,” Rock says. “We got rid of bullies. A real bully showed up and nobody knew how to handle him.”

The comedian then jokes that in the end, Trump's time in office will ultimately “work out” because it will lead to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

“Bush was so bad he gave us Obama. You forget that s---, don’t you? Bush was so bad that people said, ‘Hey maybe this black guy has the answers.’ I think people forget George Bush’s contributions to black history … Trump is so bad he’s going to give us Jesus.”

Rock then continues on the topic of religion and slams Islamic extremists who “extremely believe in God and occasionally blow s--- up.”

The comedian goes on to then list some of God's "mistakes," naming porcupines, quicksand and the state of Mississippi as some of His worst.

After tackling politics and religion, the "Saturday Night Live" alum gets personal and talks about a time when he was “15 minutes late everywhere” because he was addicted to porn.

“When you watch too much porn, you know what happens? You become, like, sexually autistic. You develop sexual autism. You have a hard time with eye contact and verbal cues … You get desensitized...”



The comedian blames himself for his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock.

“It’s my fault because I’m a f---ing a--hole,” he says. “I didn’t listen. I wasn’t kind. I had an attitude, I thought, ‘I pay for everything, I can do what I want.’ That s--- don’t f---ing work. I just thought I was the s---.”

Rock's new special drew mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. Some praised the veteran comedian for his stand-up comeback.

Others thought there was nothing special about the Netflix show and criticized the comedian for complaining on stage.

The name of the special, "Tamborine," comes from the comedian's comparison joke that being in a band is the same thing as being in a relationship.

“Sometimes you sing lead, and sometimes you’re on tambourine...”