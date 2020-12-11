Chris Hemsworth jokes Ryan Reynolds is the 'worst actor' after 'Deadpool' star's mother 'trash-talks' him

Chris Hemsworth is not holding back.

The 37-year-old "Thor" actor hit back at Ryan Reynolds after the "Deadpool" star convinced his mother to jokingly trash-talk Hemsworth.

Earlier this week, Reynolds, 44, shared a video on Twitter of his mother reading a list of insults directed at Hemsworth written by her son.

"Chris Hemsworth is everyone's least favorite Australian. And as a reminder, Hugh Jackman still exists," began the star's mother. "Chris is a no-good a--hat who looks like a bodybuilder f--ked a platypus."

All in good fun, Hemsworth shared a video on Instagram just a day later on Tuesday to return the favor.

"Hey Ryan Reynolds, what's up man? Saw that you got your mom to trash talk me, say some horrible things about me, so got my dad here to say a few things about you," Hemsworth began, sitting beside a friend who insists he isn't the actor's father.

"Tell him all the stuff that we discussed," the actor tells his "dad." "You hate him, he's a d--khead ... the worst actor, your least favorite Canadian in the whole world ... and you said you hate Aviation Gin because it's disgusting ..."

As Hemsworth's pal insisted he never made any of those claims, the actor slammed Reynold's "Green Lantern" film.

"It's not the best movie ever," he joked. "Even if you liked it, it's not the best movie."

The silly videos were filmed as a fundraiser for the Agbo Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League, which sees movie stars known for playing superheroes compete in fantasy football games to raise money for charity.

Among the others involved in the league are Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland and more.

As of publication, Reynolds leads the league with 11 wins and two losses. Hemsworth trails behind in fifth place, having scored eight wins and five losses.

Should the pair beat their respective opponents this week, their fantasy teams will face off against one another next week.