‘CHiPs' star Erik Estrada says certain people using AI are not ‘very Christian'

"CHiPs" star Erik Estrada shared a warning about how artificial intelligence can "destroy lives."

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the 75-year-old actor and "Divine Renovation" host acknowledged the benefits of AI but cautioned that the new technology is also frequently being used for nefarious purposes.

"I think just like the Internet, just like the cell phones, just like everything — they need to just use the positive side of it," Estrada said. "The side which can help or employ and create goodwill, good things, good jobs, good fortune for people that want to go in that direction and not, of course, use the negative stuff."

Estrada pointed to how AI can be used to create deepfakes — deceptive pictures, videos and audio that misrepresent people or events. While some deepfakes can be harmless, the technology can be used to carry out scams and identity theft, spread propaganda, damage careers and reputations and manipulate elections.

Celebrities have increasingly become the targets of deepfake technology, with their likenesses being used to endorse or promote products with which they are not associated. In addition, celebrities have found themselves the victims of AI-generated pornography in which their faces are superimposed on explicit photos or videos.

"Let's say, for instance, they want me to — they can make up me endorsing horses, or cows, or cow pies," Estrada said. "That they're good for you. Nutritious. Have one a day. You know, they can do that. And that's wrong and that's not right, and it's not very, not very Christian."

"It's just not a good thing," he continued. "They hurt people. They can hurt people. They can destroy lives. They can match me up with a donkey and say, ‘Haha, Estrada is weird.’ You know what I mean? They can do anything with AI, but they should just use the positive end of it. But they won't."

Estrada told Fox News Digital that there were some people he believed would use AI for good purposes, including tech mogul Elon Musk.

"I'm sure he will," the actor said. "But some people will use it to their advantage."

In addition to his acting and hosting career, Estrada is a former police officer who later became a deputy sheriff in Virginia. He is also a member of the department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) federal task force, where he works undercover to arrest child sexual predators.

Estrada told Fox News Digital that he is also tackling deepfake scammers after being personally targeted on social media.

"I right now am going after some very heavy people with the feds," he said. "We're going after some people that are scamming people using my name and likeness on Facebook, and I'm not even on Facebook."

"They're going to go down, but it's going to take time and effort because they are doing the wrong thing," Estrada added. "They're scamming people saying they're Erik Estrada and chatting with them and then, boom, it's like the Internet grooming children to get them. AI can be positive and good, but people will — the bad guys will always take advantage of it."

Along with fighting crime as a law enforcement officer, Estrada also strives to help others through his career in entertainment.

In 2023, Estrada began hosting the faith-based home improvement reality series "Divine Renovation." According to Divine Renovation's producers at Heartlight Entertainment, the docuseries "takes the runaway success of home improvement shows and adds a spiritual element."

The show follows Estrada as he works with nonprofits, houses of worship, local businesses and neighbors to make home improvements for families in need.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Estrada recalled that "Divine Renovation" executive producer Monty Hobbs reached out to him about hosting the series after the actor starred in a string of faith-based movies, including 2013's "Finding Faith," 2014's "Virtuous" and 2015's "Uncommon."

"He says, 'I want to do a concept where we don't hit people over the head with the Bible, but it's a show about doing good, a feel-good kind of a show, working with the community, helping people of all walks of life,'" Estrada recalled of his conversation with Hobbs.

The first season of "Divine Renovation" was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, and premiered on Prime Video, Google Play and iTunes in July 2023.

"Divine Renovation's" second season, which Estrada described as "really heartwarming," was shot in Torrington, Connecticut.

"It's a great, great season," he told Fox News Digital. "We got a segment with these dogs that are service dogs for people with PTSD. Incredible, incredible segment."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" alum said another segment of the show was filmed at the FISH (Friends In Service To Humanity of Northwestern Connecticut) shelter.

"We give them a new floor and some other adjustments, a renovation in the big house that they have," he said. "And then we put a flagpole out there because they just got a grant to be able to bring in veterans and house them and feed them.

"So, we gave the veterans a pole so they can do their flag ceremonies. And the mayor comes out, and the whole thing is awesome. And then we do a thing with the police officer and his family because he has a son that has a major disability.

"We fixed it up where we put a track from his bedroom into the bathroom so it just airlifts him into the bathroom. Made the bathroom bigger. Gave them a removable aluminum ramp outside so it would be convenient, they wouldn't have to go downstairs," he added.

"So, it's a lot of this and a lot of that. And it's great."

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Estrada reflected on how he leans on his Christian faith to overcome hardships in his own life.

The actor explained he finds solace and guidance by connecting to God through prayer.

"I apologize for the mistakes I make and choices I've made and ask, 'Hey, please forgive me. I'll try not to do that again, and I'll try to get it right. But help me. I could use your help right now. It's wearing on me emotionally and mentally and causes me to lose sleep,'" Estrada said.

"And I find out that talking to yourself, talking to your inner guide, to your inner self, is God anyway," he said.

"So, it helps."

The second season of "Divine Renovation" is available to stream now on Amazon Prime, Roku, Tubi and other streaming platforms.