'CHiPs' actor Erik Estrada on how faith buoys his life and career: 'It's a good thing'

"CHiPs" actor Erik Estrada's show "Divine Renovation" will release its second season soon, and for Estrada, faith is one of the driving forces of his career and life.

The show, which premiered in 2023, features Estrada as host. "Divine Renovation," a docuseries, "takes the runaway success of home improvement shows and adds a spiritual element," said its producers, Heartlight Entertainment.

In the show's episodes, Estrada works with nonprofits, houses of worship, local businesses and neighbors to help families in need.

It was Estrada's background with faith films that led the show's executive producer, Monty Hobbs, to pitch the idea to him, he said. Estrada starred in 2013's "Finding Faith," 2014's "Virtuous" and 2015's "Uncommon."

Estrada said Hobbs told him, "'I want to do a concept where we don't hit people over the head with the Bible, but it's a show about doing good, a feel-good kind-of-show, working with the community, helping people of all walks of life.'"

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Estrada said the show helps people get items they need but otherwise cannot afford.

"People out there need stuff," he said.

"People need these things, you know? But they can't afford it."

The show "comes along with a couple of bucks" and is able to solicit donations from area businesses – which will, in the long run, benefit the person receiving the renovation as well as the business itself, he said.

"We get a couple of community appliance stores to help us out with a stove or a washer-dryer, you know?" Estrada said. "And [the store] gets years and years and years of free advertisements for a little donation of a product that we can put in somebody's trailer or somebody's home and help them because they deserve to have better."

Helping these organizations is "good for my soul," Estrada told Fox News Digital.

"They can't do it for themselves, but we can come along and do it. Why not? What's what's wrong with that? Nothing's wrong with that," he said.

"I think it's cool. For me, it's a good thing. It's a feel-good thing. It makes me feel good."

Among the places that "Divine Renovation" visits this season is Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH), a shelter and food pantry in Torrington, Connecticut.

At the shelter, "Divine Renovation" installed a new floor, did other home improvements and installed a 25-foot flagpole for the veterans who live there, Estrada said.

For Estrada, faith is what helps him get through tough times, he said.

In addition to his hosting duties, Estrada is an undercover law enforcement officer who works to arrest child sexual predators.

He also said that asking for forgiveness and assistance from God is one of the ways Estrada connects to his Christian faith.

"Well, I apologize for the mistakes I make and choices I've made and ask, 'Hey, please forgive me. I'll try not to do that again, and I'll try to get it right. But help me. I could use your help right now. It's wearing on me emotionally and mentally and causes me to lose sleep,'" Estrada said of his prayer life.

"And I find out that talking to yourself, talking to your inner guide, to your inner self, is God anyway," he said.

"So, it helps."

Ashley Hume and Larry Fink, both of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting.