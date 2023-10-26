Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Marie Osmond fulfills 'bucket list' dream to star on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Marie Osmond makes her appearance on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 27

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Marie Osmond can check starring on "The Bold and the Beautiful" off her bucket list. 

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the 64-year-old actress explained she has loved soap operas for years and was first offered the role before her 11-year Las Vegas residency with her brother, Donny Osmond.

"I was talking to Brad [Bell] and all this stuff, and he goes, ‘We need to have you on,’ and I went, ‘Oh my gosh, that would be incredible,’" Osmond recalled of the conversation she had with the soap opera's executive producer and writer. 

Marie Osmond onstage

Marie Osmond checked appearing on "The Bold and the Beautiful" off her bucket list. (Donald Kravitz)

"Well, years went by, and I just got so busy with Vegas, for example. When you have [an] 11-year residency, we had a real residency: five days a week, all year, off to tour summers and Christmas. So, in order to do anything extracurricular was really, really tough with the schedule."

Osmond said once her Las Vegas residency concluded, she had more free time to explore some of her "bucket list."

"My current album, ‘Unexpected,’ debuted No. 1 on Billboard, and, I mean, I've had hit records and No. 1s, but never debut," she said. "It kept going up into the charts. It went up into the top ten, 29 different times and I went, ‘29 — my age,’" Osmond joked. 

Donny and Marie Osmond

Marie Osmond and her brother, Donny Osmond, performed an 11-year Las Vegas residency. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"It did something, and something snapped. I swear to you, I went, 'I can't beat that' and I went, ‘I want to do my bucket list.' I want to do things that I've never been able to do because either I'm under contract or I can't break a leg," she continued. "I told my husband, I said, ‘I think I want to do all these crazy things’ and he says, ‘Go for it.’"

The singer told Fox News Digital her "crazy" bucket list consisted of jumping out of a plane.

"I'm terrified of heights and jumped out of an airplane. I climbed Mount Sinai with my son," Osmond said. "I went to Iceland with my husband. I zip-lined over — it was terrifying — 300 feet over this waterfall, and I'm doing ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ It's a bucket list. It's incredible. I'm just having way too much fun."

Marie and her husband, Steve Craig, remarried in 2011 after divorcing in 1985 after three years of marriage.

Marie Osmond and Steve Craig

Marie Osmond and Steve Craig remarried in 2011. (Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Marie Osmond laughing with her husband Steve Craig

Steve and Marie first wed in 1985 and split in 1988. (Getty Images)

Osmond shared some cheeky relationship advice, noting the secret to a happy marriage. Marie shared with Fox News Digital that she was recently at dinner with her husband and their friends when they were asked about their  "secret." 

"He goes, 'Oh, I think the secret is that you take 25 years off in between," Osmond said with a laugh. "We're best friends, and he loves me for me, and we have so much fun together. He's the love of my life, and the children are all out of the house now, and it's just us, and we're just having fun. We're having the best time."

Osmond is a mother to eight children: Stephen, 40, Jessica, 36, Rachael, 34, Brandon, 27, Brianna, 25, Matthew, 24, and Abigail, 21. She also had a son, Michael, who died in 2010.

As Marie continues to check things off her list, she admitted jumping out of the airplane was "the worst."

Marie Osmond smiling

The "worst" item on Marie Osmond's bucket list was jumping out of an airplane. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

"I was sitting on the edge, and the guy with me shoved me, and that was horrid," she recalled. 

Osmond admitted that acting was also "scary" because she does not consider herself an actress. 

"I love acting, and I always wanted to be [an actress]. I studied with Lee Strasberg when I was, you know, right out of Donny and Marie, but when our family lost all the money, we had to all go back to work," she said.

"I'm the kind of person that I was raised — the only failures in life are those who fail to try," Osmond continued. "You can't get better if you don't give it a shot, and so I did." 

Osmond noted that she's appeared in three movies for Lifetime and guest starred on FOX's "Fantasy Island" earlier this year.

Marie Osmond in 2020

Marie Osmond was offered a role in "The Bold and the Beautiful" years ago, but had to pass up on the opportunity due to schedule conflicts. (Gabe Ginsberg)

"This one though," Osmond said of "The Bold and the Beautiful." "Brad called and he said, ‘You know I have this big special coming up where ’Young [and] the Restless' and ‘The Beautiful People’ are going to be on,' and I know a lot of them. He said, ‘Do you want to be on it?’ and I said, 'You know what? Let's do this.'"

Osmond shared that her character on the soap opera is a "countess" who "needs an attitude adjustment." 

"Let's just say the world revolves around her in her mind," Marie joked of her character.

As Osmond ventures into the world of soap operas, she formed the opinion that soap opera actors "are the hardest working people on TV right now."

Marie Osmond The Talk

Marie Osmond said soap opera actors are "the hardest working people on TV right now." (Monty Brinton/CBS)

Marie is uncertain on how well she performed her role, but she did share that she had a lot of fun. 

"Nicest set on the planet," she said of the soap opera. "I'm talking from the food to the cameras to the makeup and hair and every one of them, all the actors, of course. I mean, they were wonderful."

Osmond has been in show business six decades. Looking back on her long, successful career, she wouldn't change a thing.

The Osmonds

Marie wouldn't change a thing in her long, successful career. Here, she is pictured with members of her family, the Osmonds. (Roger Jackson/Central Press)

"There's always wonders, but isn't that what makes us who we are? And it gives us our gratitude for when things are good." Osmond noted. "It's why I'm who I am, I guess, right?"

Osmond will debut on "The Bold and the Beautiful" on the Oct. 27 episode of the CBS series five-part event, which begins Oct. 25.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

