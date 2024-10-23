Chip and Joanna Gaines defy Hollywood with family-friendly empire

Chip and Joanna Gaines, who became breakout personalities thanks to their HGTV series "Fixer Upper," continue to expand their family-friendly empire as other entertainment content gets grittier, sexier and more violent.

The couple recently appeared at Paley Fest in New York, where Chip explained that "story is the glue that holds this whole operation together" during a discussion about their show and upcoming series on their Magnolia Network.

"Chip and Joanna Gaines have done an excellent job of aligning themselves with networks, brands, businesses and partners that help them to maintain a down-to-earth image. It also helps that their interests, passions, and talents are also naturally wholesome, and centered organically around the home environment, and one's family," Kara Schmiemann, senior director at Red Banyan, told Fox News Digital.

She continued, "Some of this may be strategic, some may be coincidental. However, you cannot fake the warmth, kindness and openness that comes from being a good person with family values and relatable interests for 10 years, unless that's genuinely who you are, at your core, at least in-part."

Kathy Fielder, CEO at THRIVE by Kathy Fielder, told Fox News Digital the Gaines "have a [feel] good story, a genuine love for each other, and a ‘real’ relationship which is often hard to achieve on screen. They live a reality show life without the drama, but you also want to tune in and watch and see what is coming next."

The couple have five children: Drake, 19, Ella, 17, Duke, 16, Emmie, 14, and Crew, 6.

During a recent appearance on "Today," Chip and Joanna talked about sending Drake off to college and the struggle of watching their kids grow and mature.

"It’s crazy because in this new season of life, the next four years, all four of my older kids will be in college or out of college, so we’re in this new season where we’re trying to embrace every moment, hang on, it’s going by so fast," Joanna said.

She continued, "That first one was hard. My second one, Ella, she’s graduating. This is her senior year. I want to cry because I see her as this little girl. How are you already 18 years old? For me, I’m like the next four years, good luck bud, it’s going to be rough."

"She’s going to be a mess," Chip added.

Fielder noted that the Gaines' relatability as a family helps them connect with their audience.

"Watching great parents raising kids with a hands-on approach is endearing and inspiring," she explained.

The couple were already parents when they were launched to stardom in 2014 with "Fixer Upper" on HGTV, which originated out of the home flipping business Chip started and Joanna joined after they were married in 2003. Joanna’s blog about their experiences drew the attention of producers.

The show instantly gained popularity and ushered in interior design trends, like shiplap and Farmhouse Chic.

Speaking about the series’ early days, Chip told Variety earlier this year they weren’t as fully in control as they are now.

"We’ve gotten a lot better. Before, we were not in control of the circumstances, and rightfully so," he told the outlet. "They found us, they said, ‘Hey, do these things, show up at this time, what would you do next?’ So we were in control of the circumstances in regards to what we were going to do that particular day under those circumstances, but there were people in the background catching what they thought was interesting. And what I didn’t know about television and construction is they’re not terribly compatible."

Joanna added, "We worked our butts off for it, and when we look back, we don’t know how we did it. It was so much going on, because not only were we doing the show and these renovations, we were doing other renovations and doing Magnolia, which is the retail side, and growing that business as well."

After five seasons, the Gaines moved on from HGTV and launched their own media enterprise with Magnolia Network in 2020. A version of "Fixer Upper" was relaunched on the channel as well as other home improvement shows.

"They’re stories we’re passionate about telling. If some only hit a smaller demographic, I don’t care. We’re going to do a season two," Joanna told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, just ahead of the channel’s official launch (it had been delayed slightly by the COVID-19 pandemic).

Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav told the outlet, "TV shows impact the culture, but Chip and Jo impact people’s lives. They provide something very rare in America today: a sunshiny hopefulness that you can make things with your own two hands and your life will be better for it."

"There is a place for all types of entertainment. People look for variety, as most humans are not one-dimensional, and enjoy multitudes of content for various reasons and seasons of their lives. The same person who enjoys a sexually explicit series on HBO, may also find a home renovation show or friendly competition show from Magnolia equally as pleasing, depending upon their mood," Schmiemann said.

"Chip and Joanna Gaines know who their audiences are, and they make content for them. The pie has infinite slices; you do not need to fit only one mold to find success."

Fielder agreed, saying, "Chip and Joanna Gaines are wholly committed to their wholesome empire because that is what their belief system represents."

While faith is important to the couple and their family, it doesn’t necessarily feature in their series onscreen but guides them behind the scenes.

"I had to learn that this whole God thing isn’t just this big religion. It’s really that He wants this relationship with us on a personal level," Joanna told People magazine in 2016. "Even today with the opportunities that are coming our way … I need His guidance. Otherwise, I’d say yes to everything."

"Without God, for me, I’m not the best version of myself," Chip added.

Despite their broad appeal, the Gaines have faced their own handful of controversies over the years.

On the business side, Us Weekly reported that in 2017, co-founders and former partners of Magnolia Realty filed a suit against the Gaines, claiming their shares were bought out two days before "Fixer Upper" premiered and claimed they weren’t told the show would broadcast nationally and feature the Magnolia brand name. In 2023, they settled out of court.

The New York Times reported they also faced a $40,000 fine over lead paint safety from the EPA in 2018, which they paid, in addition to making a video about the dangers of lead-based paint.

Their beliefs have also been called into question, with people noting that the original run of "Fixer Upper" never featured LGBTQ+ couples.

The Gaines were also accused of racism for donating money to the political campaign for Chip’s sister, Susan Braun, who was running for a school board in Texas. Braun reportedly opposes teaching critical race theory in schools.

"Sometimes I’m like, ‘Can I just make a statement?’" Joanna told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, apparently addressing the controversies.

"The accusations that get thrown at you, like you’re a racist, or you don’t like people in the LGBTQ community, that’s the stuff that really eats my lunch because it’s so far from who we really are. That’s the stuff that keeps me up," she continued.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that many of the shows on Magnolia Network featured more diverse talent, including one show with an openly LGBTQ+ person as its focus.

"Controversy creates opportunities, and Chip and Joanna understand this well," Fielder said. "They have been honest about their adversities and have navigated them with style and grace. Who doesn’t want to be engaged in a story like that?"

Chip, a Baylor University graduate, recently faced some backlash for his "tone-deaf" comments on X after he suggested that the school's men's basketball coach would not leave for a higher-paying job. After some back-and-forth, Chip wrote, "Money is boring…everybody's got money. We've got God on our side."

Users were quick to scrutinize Gaines' rhetoric: "[Your] tweet is tone deaf to all the suffering because people don't have money. The Bible teaches us to have empathy & charity to those less fortunate. God appreciates prayers, he appreciates actions w/humility more. At least that[s] my King James Version," one post read.

Chip did not further address the issue through representatives.

"As far as controversies go, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been lucky to find themselves as targets of rather mild public discourse over the years," Schmiemann said. "The general public viewing someone as ‘showing off,’ or ‘tone-deaf’ for a small comment is almost a rite of passage in the celebrity world."

She continued, "Something more serious, like anti-LGBTQ associations and lawsuits, require a much more substantial apology and response, but they handled these situations well. People are almost always willing to forgive and move forward if your response is genuine, authentic, swift, and controlled. And they came back each time, returning to their roots and core of who they are and what they do–something most people commend and support them for."

On the Magnolia Network, the lineup is continuing to change, adding three reality competition series into the mix this fall.

Those include "Second Chance Stage," offering contestants a chance to showcase talents or dreams they’ve had to push aside for years. "Human vs. Hamster," an obstacle course show pitting people against hamsters, and "Roller Jam," a roller skating competition show close to Joanna’s heart.

"I love roller skating. This is something I tapped into a couple years ago when I just wanted to feel alive again, so I started roller skating again … the girls fell in love with it. So this is like a dream come true, watching people skate this well," she said on "Today."

She added, "I always have my skates with me. If I’m feeling stressed, I just start roller-skating in the office."

They also marked another personal milestone as Chip prepares to turn 50 on Nov. 14.

"How does the little boy who never thought he would grow up turn 50?" Chip joked during their appearance on "Today."

"I sort of feel torn in the sense that I’ve never been happier. I’ve got these beautiful kids who are developing these big, beautiful personalities," he continued. "Here I am at 50 feeling wonderful from a family standpoint, but then my knees ache. And the other day I jumped off the back of my truck, which is a really normal thing for a guy like myself to do, and then for like a week, I was bugging."

Joanna added, "I think he looks great, overall, he feels great. I feel like he’s in his prime," with Chip joking, "Maybe 50 is the new 35."