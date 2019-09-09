Chip and Joanna Gaines talk difficult early days: 'Are we going to make it?'

As they prepare to launch their own cable network, Chip and Joanna Gaines are reflecting on the early days when they were struggling to make ends meet.

The famous Waco, Texas couple spoke Friday at Hubspot’s INBOUND event in Boston, where they discussed their early years. Although they’re synonymous with family and business success today, there was a time when Chip and Joanna weren't very stable financially.

“We were literally going from Friday to Friday saying ‘Are we going to make it?’” Joanna explained in a video of the event shared by “Good Morning America” on Twitter.

Not only were the couple trying to make a seemingly impossible dream happen, but they were doing it in a very tough economic climate.

“The four or five years before we did the show, all that stuff, when the housing crisis hit and things were so hard for us, we kept pressing through,” Joanna continued. “But even in those hard times, the value of what we learned in that is something that I would never want to do again, but I would never not want that. I think the hard is what really makes us appreciate this.”

After tying the knot in 2003, Chip explained, the idea of working together was difficult for them at first. However, he notes that they quickly learned that fostering an atmosphere of respect toward one another was vital to putting them in the position they’re in today.

“This is a very hard thing to do, to work together with someone you also have a relationship and a family with,” Chip said, adding: “I would argue that, at the end of the day we learned early that we’re a lot stronger and a lot more powerful when we’re pulling together as opposed to pulling against each other. And we’re a powerful force when we operate like that.”

Chip concluded: “Solid mutual respect. Lots of hard work goes into this, but at the end of the day I think if you can get to a mutual place of respect, you can change the world.”

His comments echo those Joanna gave about starting their own cable network now that their hit show “Fixer Upper” has ended.

“When I get nervous or afraid, the part that gets me up every day is that fact that we get to climb these steep mountains together," she said on Instagram. "We have grown to love the unknown and the risks and challenges that come with it. That’s what makes us feel alive and young."